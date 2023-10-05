Decision Close For Who Gives A Crap’s Media Account

Decision Close For Who Gives A Crap's Media Account
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Who Gives A Crap’s small but impressive media account is out for pitch, B&T understands and there are a host of independent agencies in the running.

The account is thought to be worth between $5-7 million and as it stands, Melbourne agencies Hatched, Nunn and Match & Wood are all in the running to win the account. Sydney-based Alchemy One is still in the running, as well. Half Dome was thought to have been in the running at one stage.

A decision had been expected last week. Who Gives A Crap did not reply to a request for comment from B&T.

The toilet paper company has been known for its eco-friendly credentials and B&T understands that the winning agency will be decided in large part by its eco-friendly credentials.

It was announced last month that fellow Melbourne-based agency Eleven won Who Gives A Crap’s PR account. It was also revealed that, as part of an integrated agency model, co-located sister agency TBWA\Melbourne would support on strategy, creative and content, whilst Sustain by TBWA would consult from an environmental specialist perspective.

72andSunny also rolled out a cheeky, ahem, global creative campaign for the brand in May.

“While people are feeling overwhelmed by the climate doom and gloom, facing a new climate issue every day, we wanted to bring some light and cheekiness to a heavy topic. Big change can start from something small as sitting on the loo,” said Maria Chilewicz, Who Gives A Crap’s head of brand management at the time.

“The campaign shows that our heroes walk amongst us – or behind us – already. This is our call to bums. Bums have always worn the pants and now they’re going to uncrap the world.”




