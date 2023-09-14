DDB Sydney & Macca’s Reminds Footy Fans It’s The Fare Of Choice For The Finals

Whether you’re a fan, coach, commentator, or star of the AFL and AFLW, Macca’s is the place those in footy head to before or after the game.

That’s the message of a new campaign created by DDB Sydney, which airs throughout finals season, leverages Macca’s partnerships with the AFL and AFLW, and further builds on the ‘Footy. I’m Lovin’ It’ platform.

Voiced by sports broadcaster Hamish McLachlan, the spots star some of the biggest names in AFL and AFLW: Marcus Bontempelli, Ellie Blackburn, Tom Papley, Charlie Curnow, Lachie Neale, Georgia Gee, Jeremy Cameron and Jason Dunstall, among many more.

Across the spot, we see our players do what they do best: coach Brad Scott tactically orders his meal, Sam Docherty defends his nuggets from teammate Charlie Curnow, and we meet some very full forwards and really full backs.

McDonald’s marketing director Amanda Nakad said: “At Macca’s, we love being part of people’s footy rituals. No matter whether you win or lose, we’ll always be there for a pre or post-game feed.”

DDB Sydney group creative partner Cam Hoelter said: “Footy has fun truths, so has Macca’s – and creatively it’s always nice when you can mash two worlds together.”

Credits:

Client: McDonald’s Australia

Amanda Nakad – Marketing Director

Matt Wallace – Senior Manager Sport Partnerships

Nicole Micos – National Sponsorships Manager



Creative agency: DDB Sydney

Matt Chandler – Executive Creative Director

Cam Hoelter – Group Creative Partner

Nick Cole – Senior Creative

Pat Allenby – Senior Creative

Nick Cleeve – Group Business Director

Kurt Griffin – Business Director

Liz Nunan – Senior Producer

Media agency: OMD

Aaron Miller – National Director Sport Partnerships

Christian Agliozzo – Manager Sport Partnerships

7RED, Seven Network in collaboration with Production Company: Whooshka

Paddy Mithen – Director

Adrian Brown – Managing Director

Jamie Merendino – Senior Editor

Tamasia Noerianto – Senior Campaign Manager

Rumble

Michael Gie – Executive Producer

Pete Corrigan – Composer

Tone Aston – Sound Design