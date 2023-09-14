DDB Sydney & Macca’s Reminds Footy Fans It’s The Fare Of Choice For The Finals

DDB Sydney & Macca’s Reminds Footy Fans It’s The Fare Of Choice For The Finals
Whether you’re a fan, coach, commentator, or star of the AFL and AFLW, Macca’s is the place those in footy head to before or after the game.

That’s the message of a new campaign created by DDB Sydney, which airs throughout finals season, leverages Macca’s partnerships with the AFL and AFLW, and further builds on the ‘Footy. I’m Lovin’ It’ platform.

Voiced by sports broadcaster Hamish McLachlan, the spots star some of the biggest names in AFL and AFLW: Marcus Bontempelli, Ellie Blackburn, Tom Papley, Charlie Curnow, Lachie Neale, Georgia Gee, Jeremy Cameron and Jason Dunstall, among many more.

Across the spot, we see our players do what they do best: coach Brad Scott tactically orders his meal, Sam Docherty defends his nuggets from teammate Charlie Curnow, and we meet some very full forwards and really full backs.

McDonald’s marketing director Amanda Nakad said: “At Macca’s, we love being part of people’s footy rituals. No matter whether you win or lose, we’ll always be there for a pre or post-game feed.”

DDB Sydney group creative partner Cam Hoelter said: “Footy has fun truths, so has Macca’s – and creatively it’s always nice when you can mash two worlds together.”

Credits:
Client: McDonald’s Australia
Amanda Nakad – Marketing Director
Matt Wallace – Senior Manager Sport Partnerships
Nicole Micos – National Sponsorships Manager 

Creative agency: DDB Sydney
Matt Chandler – Executive Creative Director
Cam Hoelter – Group Creative Partner
Nick Cole – Senior Creative
Pat Allenby – Senior Creative
Nick Cleeve – Group Business Director
Kurt Griffin – Business Director
Liz Nunan – Senior Producer

Media agency: OMD
Aaron Miller – National Director Sport Partnerships
Christian Agliozzo – Manager Sport Partnerships

7RED, Seven Network in collaboration with Production Company: Whooshka
Paddy Mithen – Director
Adrian Brown – Managing Director
Jamie Merendino – Senior Editor
Tamasia Noerianto – Senior Campaign Manager

Rumble
Michael Gie – Executive Producer
Pete Corrigan – Composer
Tone Aston – Sound Design




