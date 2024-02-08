David “Thirsty” Morrow Retires From Continuous Call Team Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Legendary sports broadcaster David ‘Thirsty’ Morrow will retire from his commentary role on the Continuous Call Team (CCT) effective immediately; it was announced this morning by a close friend and colleague, Ray Hadley, on behalf of his family.

Speaking on The Ray Hadley Morning Show, Hadley revealed that Morrow had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer and would be ceasing all commentary duties to focus on his treatment and spend time with his family and loved ones.

“David is not just a work colleague but a dear friend to everyone at this station and this network”, said Hadley.

“He’s a man of some substance. It goes without saying he’s Australia’s most versatile broadcaster”.

“For more than five decades, David Morrow’s voice has been the soundtrack of some of the greatest sporting moments Australia and the world has seen. His knowledge and passion for sport has burst through Australian radios each and every weekend – a familiar and iconic sound,” said Luke Davis, 2GB head of content.

“We have had the honour of having David as part of the Continuous Call Team and Nine Radio family for the past nine years and he’s proven to be immensely popular and much-loved by staff and listeners alike”.

“’Thirsty’ has called countless epic individual performances and sporting battles in his time. He now faces his own battle, but does so with the backing of many mates in his corner”.

Morrow’s media career has spanned 52 years, covering every sport under the sun. He started out at the ABC calling cricket and rugby league, and has been a valued member of the 2GB team since 2015, covering nine NRL seasons.

In addition, Morrow has covered eight Olympic Games, six Commonwealth Games, and an incredible 44 seasons of first grade NRL.

Morrow was awarded an OAM in 2005 for services to the community, sport and sports broadcasting, and last year was honoured as the 28th inductee into the SCG Media Hall of Honour.

Following Morrow’s retirement, Mark Levy will step up as lead commentator for the Continuous Call Team’s 2024 season. He will be joined by Mathew Thompson and Chris Warren.

Ray Hadley will call State of Origin, the NRL Finals and Grand Final, as well as a number of NRL games to start the season.