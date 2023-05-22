Daily Mail Australia MD Peter Holder To Depart

Daily Mail Australia has announced that Peter Holder will be departing as managing director, the commercial and management role he has held since February of 2015.

Sean Walsh, global chief brand officer, dmg media said: “We’d like to thank Peter for his significant contribution to both Daily Mail Australia and dmg media over the past eight years.

“During his tenure he has built and overseen a strong and competitive commercial team while offering unique and innovative advertising solutions for Australian brands wanting to reach Daily Mail’s highly engaged local audience.

“Peter will be with us while we undertake a recruitment process for his replacement and transition his responsibilities.”