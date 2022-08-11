Crybaby’s Sophie Belluomo Promoted To General Manager

Creative content and production agency Crybaby Productions has announced the promotion of Sophie Belluomo to the role of general manager.

Belluomo has worked for Crybaby for the last two years, and steps up from her previous role as senior production manager. She has previously worked at Foxtel, MTV Australia and Blossom Productions.

With more than a decade’s experience in the industry, Belluomo has gained fans among both her team and clients thanks to her high standards and empathy.

Belluomo has also found herself on the shortlist for the People’s Choice Award at this year’s Women in Media Awards. She joins several other shortlisted entries from Crybaby Productions including Catherine Stone and Clare Astin, who are both nominated for the Creative Producer category.