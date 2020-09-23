It’s Here! B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Revealed!

What a year. What. A. Year. While many of us just want 2020 to be a distant memory, the truth is, this year has proven just how brave, courageous, and inspirational the women in Australian media are.

The calibre of entrants in this year’s B&T’s Women in Media Awards is higher than ever. To everyone who submitted an entry – you truly outdid yourselves. Our judges were blown away with what you’ve achieved over the last year and especially during the months of C**** (we don’t say its name anymore).

And now it’s time to celebrate adland’s women in media with an awards ceremony to end all awards ceremonies, toasting to a range of inspirational women across the communications industry.

Our judges had an incredibly difficult time whittling down the list to the final shortlist, but such is the job of a judge.

If you're on the list (HUGE congrats), please make sure your name and company are spelled correctly.

If you win, a trophy really won’t look as good if it doesn’t have the correct name on it. Please email riin@bandt.com.au with any changes.

And, thanks to the C-word, B&T has made the decision to hold the awards virtually on Wednesday 28 October 2020, 4pm-5:30pm.

P.s Don’t forget to cast your vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Without further ado – here is the 2020 B&T Women in Media Awards shortlist.

Agency Sales/Account Management

Belinda Drew Leo Burnett Brooke McGregor Quantcast Catherine Dix Webprofits Danni Hudson Snap Australia Kate Silver Leo Burnett Kristie Thistlethwaite The Works Madeleine Livesey The General Store Prue Purnell Leo Burnett Renee Hyde CHE Proximity Ruth Cosgrave Quantcast

Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause

Crybaby Productions Behind Every Great Woman GHO Sydney Commbank C’mon Aussie: Revisited Leo Burnett Australia Suncorp Team Girls Leo Burnett Australia Bonds OUT NOW OTTO Dolly’s Dream

Champion of Change

Adrian Bosich AIRBAG Antoinette Lattouf and Isabel Lo Media Diversity Australia Katherine Williams MediaCom and WPPAUNZ Kristy Camarillo The Royals Nat Brady M&C Saatchi Sarah Palmer Leo Burnett Stephanie Famolaro The Trade Desk Thierry Lalchere Havas Group Australia Virginia Scully Hatched Media

Creative

Amy Hollier The Open Arms Anais Read Publicis Worldwide Carmela Soares Facebook Elle Bullen SDWM Jacque Kennedy MercerBell Jenny Mak Ogilvy Sydney Kate Meade and Sophie Jackson ACE Radio Kiah Nicholas BMF Mandie van der Merwe M&C Saatchi Stacey Karayannis and Ellie Dunn Leo Burnett

Creative Producer

Catherine Stone Crybaby Productions Clare Alstin Crybaby Productions Loren Bradley FINCH Monique Pardavi MAP OUT Creative Producers

Employer

OMD Australia The IMPACT Agency Network 10 Leo Burnett Australia Zenith Media

Entrepreneur

Aleisha McCall Ultimate Edge Communications Doris Li How Communications Ellen Weigall Baby Pink Gin Elly Hewitt Alt/Shift Emma-Jane Granleese History Will Be Kind Jane Metlikovec Upstride Agency Jules Brooke Handle Your Own PR and She\’s The Boss Kylie Merritt ausbiz Natasha Menon MASH Brands Susannah George Urban List

Executive Leader

Belinda Murray BWM Dentsu Imogen Hewitt Spark Foundry Juliette Stead Magnite Kath Blackham Versa Agency Laura Aldington Host/Havas Lisa Squillace Network 10 Melinda Geertz Leo Burnett Australia Nicola Lewis GroupM Rachel Page Verizon Media Ruth Haffenden THE WORKS

Journalist/Producer



Lucy Dean Yahoo Finance Australia Narelda Jacobs Network 10 Sherele Moody News Corp NewsRegional

Marketing

Carly Boyle Westpac Caroline Wood Fever-Tree Catherine Bowe Facebook Charlotte Valente Seven West Media Imogen O’Neill Verizon Media Katrina McCarter Marketing to Mums Kristen Turner Nine Lisa Ronson Coles Nicola Tracey Diageo Australia Serena Leith Spotify Tania David Finecast Australia

Media Buyer / Planner

Georgina Leslie Atomic 212 Louise Romeo Vizeum

Media Sales/Account Management

Christina Bova QMS Media Diane Ho Network 10 Edith Pick Foxtel Media Hannah Cooper Quantcast Jessica Honeychurch Network 10 Natasha Nuckchady Bench Priya Donelly QMS Media Sinead Collins Facebook Sofie Spelta Alpha Digital Tara O’Keefe QMS Media



Mentor

Hannah Jones Sparro Jo de Fina OTTO Julie Dormand MercerBell Kath Blackham Versa Agency Katherine Williams MediaCom and WPPAUNZ Laura Nice OMD Australia Lisa Lie Half Dome Nicole Milward JOY. Sharon Williams Taurus Marketing Stephanie Famolaro The Trade Desk

Public Relations

Anhar Khanbhai TransferWise Azadeh Williams AZK Media Bec Brown The Comms Department Elly Hewitt Alt/ Shift Emma-Jane Granleese History Will Be Kind Genevieve Taubman Campbell The Mint Partners Jackie Antas Live Nation Australasia Jo Scard Fifty Acres – The Communications Agency Jonelle Lawrence Clear Hayes Consulting Sharon Zeev Poole Agent99

Rising Star

Candice Ayad ME Bank Charlotte McLaverty OTTO Clare Farrugia Alpha Digital Hayley Saddleton Mediacom Kiah Nicholas BMF Sydney Kirsten Harris Quantcast Lucy Sonter LinkedIn Maya Ivanovic Palin Communications Priya Addams Williams Cummins&Partners Rachel Andrada MediaCom Australia

Social Change Maker

Bobbi Mahlab Mentor Walks & Mahlab Claire Austin LinkedIn Jo de Fina OTTO Jo Scard Fifty Acres – The Communications Agency Lani Tweddle Verizon Media Nicky Bryson PwC Yatu Widders-Hunt Cox Inall Ridgeway

Strategy

Abigail Dubin-Rhodin Leo Burnett Alexandra Roubine Leo Burnett Sydney Cara Meade Houston Group Catherine Rushton Mindshare Danni Dimitri Havas Media Emma Egerton The Lumery Nicole Flinton-Ferraro CHE Proximity Peita Pacey OMD Australia Penny Shell OMD Australia Sam Cousins Dentsu X

Tech

Annie Lemaire-Brooks Playground XYZ Carolyn Bollaci Facebook Erica Blakslee Xandr Karolina Bidermann GroupM Lucy Acheson Amicus Digital Michaela Aguilar Havas Media Nadine Blayney ausbiz Samantha Bolton Audience Precision Saranya Babu Wrike Sophie Whincop Quantcast

Congrats once again to all who entered and all who made the shortlist! And a big thank you to our legendary sponsors.