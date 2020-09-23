It’s Here! B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Revealed!
What a year. What. A. Year. While many of us just want 2020 to be a distant memory, the truth is, this year has proven just how brave, courageous, and inspirational the women in Australian media are.
The calibre of entrants in this year’s B&T’s Women in Media Awards is higher than ever. To everyone who submitted an entry – you truly outdid yourselves. Our judges were blown away with what you’ve achieved over the last year and especially during the months of C**** (we don’t say its name anymore).
And now it’s time to celebrate adland’s women in media with an awards ceremony to end all awards ceremonies, toasting to a range of inspirational women across the communications industry.
Our judges had an incredibly difficult time whittling down the list to the final shortlist, but such is the job of a judge.
If you’re on the list (HUGE congrats), please make sure your name and company are spelled correctly.
If you win, a trophy really won’t look as good if it doesn’t have the correct name on it. Please email riin@bandt.com.au with any changes.
And, thanks to the C-word, B&T has made the decision to hold the awards virtually on Wednesday 28 October 2020, 4pm-5:30pm. You can register to attend for free here. We can’t wait to celebrate in-person next year!
P.s Don’t forget to cast your vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award.
Without further ado – here is the 2020 B&T Women in Media Awards shortlist.
Agency Sales/Account Management
|Belinda Drew
|Leo Burnett
|Brooke McGregor
|Quantcast
|Catherine Dix
|Webprofits
|Danni Hudson
|Snap Australia
|Kate Silver
|Leo Burnett
|Kristie Thistlethwaite
|The Works
|Madeleine Livesey
|The General Store
|Prue Purnell
|Leo Burnett
|Renee Hyde
|CHE Proximity
|Ruth Cosgrave
|Quantcast
Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause
|Crybaby Productions
|Behind Every Great Woman
|GHO Sydney
|Commbank C’mon Aussie: Revisited
|Leo Burnett Australia
|Suncorp Team Girls
|Leo Burnett Australia
|Bonds OUT NOW
|OTTO
|Dolly’s Dream
Champion of Change
|Adrian Bosich
|AIRBAG
|Antoinette Lattouf and Isabel Lo
|Media Diversity Australia
|Katherine Williams
|MediaCom and WPPAUNZ
|Kristy Camarillo
|The Royals
|Nat Brady
|M&C Saatchi
|Sarah Palmer
|Leo Burnett
|Stephanie Famolaro
|The Trade Desk
|Thierry Lalchere
|Havas Group Australia
|Virginia Scully
|Hatched Media
Creative
|Amy Hollier
|The Open Arms
|Anais Read
|Publicis Worldwide
|Carmela Soares
|Elle Bullen
|SDWM
|Jacque Kennedy
|MercerBell
|Jenny Mak
|Ogilvy Sydney
|Kate Meade and Sophie Jackson
|ACE Radio
|Kiah Nicholas
|BMF
|Mandie van der Merwe
|M&C Saatchi
|Stacey Karayannis and Ellie Dunn
|Leo Burnett
Creative Producer
|Catherine Stone
|Crybaby Productions
|Clare Alstin
|Crybaby Productions
|Loren Bradley
|FINCH
|Monique Pardavi
|MAP OUT Creative Producers
Employer
|OMD Australia
|The IMPACT Agency
|Network 10
|Leo Burnett Australia
|Zenith Media
Entrepreneur
|Aleisha McCall
|Ultimate Edge Communications
|Doris Li
|How Communications
|Ellen Weigall
|Baby Pink Gin
|Elly Hewitt
|Alt/Shift
|Emma-Jane Granleese
|History Will Be Kind
|Jane Metlikovec
|Upstride Agency
|Jules Brooke
|Handle Your Own PR and She\’s The Boss
|Kylie Merritt
|ausbiz
|Natasha Menon
|MASH Brands
|Susannah George
|Urban List
Executive Leader
|Belinda Murray
|BWM Dentsu
|Imogen Hewitt
|Spark Foundry
|Juliette Stead
|Magnite
|Kath Blackham
|Versa Agency
|Laura Aldington
|Host/Havas
|Lisa Squillace
|Network 10
|Melinda Geertz
|Leo Burnett Australia
|Nicola Lewis
|GroupM
|Rachel Page
|Verizon Media
|Ruth Haffenden
|THE WORKS
Journalist/Producer
|Lucy Dean
|Yahoo Finance Australia
|Narelda Jacobs
|Network 10
|Sherele Moody
|News Corp NewsRegional
Marketing
|Carly Boyle
|Westpac
|Caroline Wood
|Fever-Tree
|Catherine Bowe
|Charlotte Valente
|Seven West Media
|Imogen O’Neill
|Verizon Media
|Katrina McCarter
|Marketing to Mums
|Kristen Turner
|Nine
|Lisa Ronson
|Coles
|Nicola Tracey
|Diageo Australia
|Serena Leith
|Spotify
|Tania David
|Finecast Australia
Media Buyer / Planner
|Georgina Leslie
|Atomic 212
|Louise Romeo
|Vizeum
Media Sales/Account Management
|Christina Bova
|QMS Media
|Diane Ho
|Network 10
|Edith Pick
|Foxtel Media
|Hannah Cooper
|Quantcast
|Jessica Honeychurch
|Network 10
|Natasha Nuckchady
|Bench
|Priya Donelly
|QMS Media
|Sinead Collins
|Sofie Spelta
|Alpha Digital
|Tara O’Keefe
|QMS Media
Mentor
|Hannah Jones
|Sparro
|Jo de Fina
|OTTO
|Julie Dormand
|MercerBell
|Kath Blackham
|Versa Agency
|Katherine Williams
|MediaCom and WPPAUNZ
|Laura Nice
|OMD Australia
|Lisa Lie
|Half Dome
|Nicole Milward
|JOY.
|Sharon Williams
|Taurus Marketing
|Stephanie Famolaro
|The Trade Desk
Public Relations
|Anhar Khanbhai
|TransferWise
|Azadeh Williams
|AZK Media
|Bec Brown
|The Comms Department
|Elly Hewitt
|Alt/ Shift
|Emma-Jane Granleese
|History Will Be Kind
|Genevieve Taubman Campbell
|The Mint Partners
|Jackie Antas
|Live Nation Australasia
|Jo Scard
|Fifty Acres – The Communications Agency
|Jonelle Lawrence
|Clear Hayes Consulting
|Sharon Zeev Poole
|Agent99
Rising Star
|Candice Ayad
|ME Bank
|Charlotte McLaverty
|OTTO
|Clare Farrugia
|Alpha Digital
|Hayley Saddleton
|Mediacom
|Kiah Nicholas
|BMF Sydney
|Kirsten Harris
|Quantcast
|Lucy Sonter
|Maya Ivanovic
|Palin Communications
|Priya Addams Williams
|Cummins&Partners
|Rachel Andrada
|MediaCom Australia
Social Change Maker
|Bobbi Mahlab
|Mentor Walks & Mahlab
|Claire Austin
|Jo de Fina
|OTTO
|Jo Scard
|Fifty Acres – The Communications Agency
|Lani Tweddle
|Verizon Media
|Nicky Bryson
|PwC
|Yatu Widders-Hunt
|Cox Inall Ridgeway
Strategy
|Abigail Dubin-Rhodin
|Leo Burnett
|Alexandra Roubine
|Leo Burnett Sydney
|Cara Meade
|Houston Group
|Catherine Rushton
|Mindshare
|Danni Dimitri
|Havas Media
|Emma Egerton
|The Lumery
|Nicole Flinton-Ferraro
|CHE Proximity
|Peita Pacey
|OMD Australia
|Penny Shell
|OMD Australia
|Sam Cousins
|Dentsu X
Tech
|Annie Lemaire-Brooks
|Playground XYZ
|Carolyn Bollaci
|Erica Blakslee
|Xandr
|Karolina Bidermann
|GroupM
|Lucy Acheson
|Amicus Digital
|Michaela Aguilar
|Havas Media
|Nadine Blayney
|ausbiz
|Samantha Bolton
|Audience Precision
|Saranya Babu
|Wrike
|Sophie Whincop
|Quantcast
Congrats once again to all who entered and all who made the shortlist! And a big thank you to our legendary sponsors.
