It’s Here! B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Revealed!

Photography by andre&dominqiue
Ally Burnie
By Ally Burnie
What a year. What. A. Year. While many of us just want 2020 to be a distant memory, the truth is, this year has proven just how brave, courageous, and inspirational the women in Australian media are.

The calibre of entrants in this year’s B&T’s Women in Media Awards is higher than ever. To everyone who submitted an entry – you truly outdid yourselves. Our judges were blown away with what you’ve achieved over the last year and especially during the months of C**** (we don’t say its name anymore).

And now it’s time to celebrate adland’s women in media with an awards ceremony to end all awards ceremonies, toasting to a range of inspirational women across the communications industry.

Our judges had an incredibly difficult time whittling down the list to the final shortlist, but such is the job of a judge.

If you’re on the list (HUGE congrats), please make sure your name and company are spelled correctly. 

If you win, a trophy really won’t look as good if it doesn’t have the correct name on it. Please email riin@bandt.com.au with any changes.

And, thanks to the C-word, B&T has made the decision to hold the awards virtually on Wednesday 28 October 2020, 4pm-5:30pm. You can register to attend for free here. We can’t wait to celebrate in-person next year!

P.s Don’t forget to cast your vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award. 

Without further ado – here is the 2020 B&T Women in Media Awards shortlist.

Agency Sales/Account Management

Belinda Drew Leo Burnett
Brooke McGregor Quantcast
Catherine Dix Webprofits
Danni Hudson Snap Australia
Kate Silver Leo Burnett
Kristie Thistlethwaite The Works
Madeleine Livesey The General Store
Prue Purnell Leo Burnett
Renee Hyde CHE Proximity
Ruth Cosgrave Quantcast

 

Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause

Crybaby Productions Behind Every Great Woman
GHO Sydney Commbank C’mon Aussie: Revisited
Leo Burnett Australia Suncorp Team Girls
Leo Burnett Australia Bonds OUT NOW
OTTO Dolly’s Dream

 

Champion of Change

Adrian Bosich AIRBAG
Antoinette Lattouf and Isabel Lo Media Diversity Australia
Katherine Williams MediaCom and WPPAUNZ
Kristy Camarillo The Royals
Nat Brady M&C Saatchi
Sarah Palmer Leo Burnett
Stephanie Famolaro The Trade Desk
Thierry Lalchere Havas Group Australia
Virginia Scully Hatched Media

Creative

Amy Hollier The Open Arms
Anais Read Publicis Worldwide
Carmela Soares Facebook
Elle Bullen SDWM
Jacque Kennedy MercerBell
Jenny Mak Ogilvy Sydney
Kate Meade and Sophie Jackson ACE Radio
Kiah Nicholas BMF
Mandie van der Merwe M&C Saatchi
Stacey Karayannis and Ellie Dunn Leo Burnett

 

Creative Producer

Catherine Stone Crybaby Productions
Clare Alstin Crybaby Productions
Loren Bradley FINCH
Monique Pardavi MAP OUT Creative Producers

Employer

OMD Australia
The IMPACT Agency
Network 10
Leo Burnett Australia
Zenith Media

 

Entrepreneur

Aleisha McCall Ultimate Edge Communications
Doris Li How Communications
Ellen Weigall Baby Pink Gin
Elly Hewitt Alt/Shift
Emma-Jane Granleese History Will Be Kind
Jane Metlikovec Upstride Agency
Jules Brooke Handle Your Own PR and She\’s The Boss
Kylie Merritt ausbiz
Natasha Menon MASH Brands
Susannah George Urban List

Executive Leader

Belinda Murray BWM Dentsu
Imogen Hewitt Spark Foundry
Juliette Stead Magnite
Kath Blackham Versa Agency
Laura Aldington Host/Havas
Lisa Squillace Network 10
Melinda Geertz Leo Burnett Australia
Nicola Lewis GroupM
Rachel Page Verizon Media
Ruth Haffenden THE WORKS

Journalist/Producer

Lucy Dean Yahoo Finance Australia
Narelda Jacobs Network 10
Sherele Moody News Corp NewsRegional

 

Marketing

Carly Boyle Westpac
Caroline Wood Fever-Tree
Catherine Bowe Facebook
Charlotte Valente Seven West Media
Imogen O’Neill Verizon Media
Katrina McCarter Marketing to Mums
Kristen Turner Nine
Lisa Ronson Coles
Nicola Tracey Diageo Australia
Serena Leith Spotify
Tania David Finecast Australia

 

Media Buyer / Planner

Georgina Leslie Atomic 212
Louise Romeo Vizeum

 

Media Sales/Account Management

Christina Bova QMS Media
Diane Ho Network 10
Edith Pick Foxtel Media
Hannah Cooper Quantcast
Jessica Honeychurch Network 10
Natasha Nuckchady Bench
Priya Donelly QMS Media
Sinead Collins Facebook
Sofie Spelta Alpha Digital
Tara O’Keefe QMS Media


Mentor

Hannah Jones Sparro
Jo de Fina OTTO
Julie Dormand MercerBell
Kath Blackham Versa Agency
Katherine Williams MediaCom and WPPAUNZ
Laura Nice OMD Australia
Lisa Lie Half Dome
Nicole Milward JOY.
Sharon Williams Taurus Marketing
Stephanie Famolaro The Trade Desk

 

Public Relations

Anhar Khanbhai TransferWise
Azadeh Williams AZK Media
Bec Brown The Comms Department
Elly Hewitt Alt/ Shift
Emma-Jane Granleese History Will Be Kind
Genevieve Taubman Campbell The Mint Partners
Jackie Antas Live Nation Australasia
Jo Scard Fifty Acres – The Communications Agency
Jonelle Lawrence Clear Hayes Consulting
Sharon Zeev Poole Agent99

 

Rising Star

Candice Ayad ME Bank
Charlotte McLaverty OTTO
Clare Farrugia Alpha Digital
Hayley Saddleton Mediacom
Kiah Nicholas BMF Sydney
Kirsten Harris Quantcast
Lucy Sonter LinkedIn
Maya Ivanovic Palin Communications
Priya Addams Williams Cummins&Partners
Rachel Andrada MediaCom Australia

 

Social Change Maker

Bobbi Mahlab Mentor Walks & Mahlab
Claire Austin LinkedIn
Jo de Fina OTTO
Jo Scard Fifty Acres – The Communications Agency
Lani Tweddle Verizon Media
Nicky Bryson PwC
Yatu Widders-Hunt Cox Inall Ridgeway

 

Strategy

Abigail Dubin-Rhodin Leo Burnett
Alexandra Roubine Leo Burnett Sydney
Cara Meade Houston Group
Catherine Rushton Mindshare
Danni Dimitri Havas Media
Emma Egerton The Lumery
Nicole Flinton-Ferraro CHE Proximity
Peita Pacey OMD Australia
Penny Shell OMD Australia
Sam Cousins Dentsu X

 

Tech

Annie Lemaire-Brooks Playground XYZ
Carolyn Bollaci Facebook
Erica Blakslee Xandr
Karolina Bidermann GroupM
Lucy Acheson Amicus Digital
Michaela Aguilar Havas Media
Nadine Blayney ausbiz
Samantha Bolton Audience Precision
Saranya Babu Wrike
Sophie Whincop Quantcast

 

Congrats once again to all who entered and all who made the shortlist! And a big thank you to our legendary sponsors.

 

