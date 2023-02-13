Convo Ink Appoints Emma Yexley As Sales Director

Content marketing company Convo Ink appointed Emma Yexley as sales director, and promoted Bianca Hafford to the newly created role of creative and implementation director.

In 2022, the start-up launched its proprietary audience measurement metric that enabled marketers to optimise content marketing campaigns based on attention. Yexley brings a wealth of experience and expertise in digital content campaigns, joining as Convo Ink’s sales director from audio business ARN where she was the digital sales lead.

Launched in 2021, Convo Ink is a smart content marketing engine connecting marketers, content producers and publishers to deliver branded content and audiences with precision and scale.

Yexley is responsible for positioning cross-channel content solutions for both agencies and direct clients, leveraging Convo Ink’s proprietary content intelligence and attention analytics platform and driving category growth through the company’s suite of full funnel content solutions.

Hafford, the former partnership manager at Convo Ink was promoted to the role of creative and implementation director, where she will lead the creative efforts and oversee the execution of content marketing strategies for clients.

Leading the delivery of client campaigns and overseeing Convo Ink’s dynamic optimisation capabilities, Hafford will use real-time attention data to provide agencies and clients with a clear picture of campaign performance, strategic direction and how to evolve content to ensure the best return on marketing investment.

Both Yexley and Hafford will also design and deliver cross channel content solutions that generate lasting human impressions for audiences. They will report to Lena Rapley, Convo Ink’s head of sales, who joined the business in September last year.

Rapley said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Emma and to promote Bianca to such critical roles for our clients and within our team. Their extensive experience and in-depth knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to strive towards our goal of contributing to a more equitable digital ecosystem through stories that serve, inspire, and entertain.”

Picture (L to R) Emma Yexley, Sales Director; Bianca Hafford, Creative and Implementation Director; Aaron Macarthur, CEO; Lena Rapley, Head of Sales.