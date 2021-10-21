Come From Away Reopens In Sydney!

Producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions have announced that the worldwide smash hit, Tony and Olivier award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY, has reopened at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney.

The pandemic led to all theatre shows closing curtains in Sydney, however, with vaccinations rates soaring and restrictions easing, the theatre is back and Sydney residents can finally be treated to the fabulousness of the theatre!

The smash-hit Broadway musical, Come From Away opened in Sydney on Thursday 10 June, immediately garnering rapturous reviews and accolades from audiences, before having to close down only two weeks later due to state Covid restrictions, however, the musical is back and ready to entertain!

Producer Rodney Rigby of Newtheatricals said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome audiences back to experience this extraordinary show, and our cast is eagerly awaiting their return to the stage.

“It’s a beautiful, triumphant show about human kindness and resilience, and couldn’t be a better reflection of the power of community spirit shown in New South Wales over the past few months.”

The Capital Theatre has reopened with 75 per cent capacity and tickets are now on sale for dates through to 28 November 2021.

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination will be required to enter the venue for all patrons 16 years and over, in line with NSW Government policy, and Come From Away has a mandatory vaccination requirement for all employees and contractors.

Any ticket holders who are affected by the reduced capacity limits will be contacted by Ticketmaster Australia