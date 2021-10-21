Come From Away Reopens In Sydney!

Come From Away Reopens In Sydney!
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions have announced that the worldwide smash hit, Tony and Olivier award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY, has reopened at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney.

The pandemic led to all theatre shows closing curtains in Sydney, however, with vaccinations rates soaring and restrictions easing, the theatre is back and Sydney residents can finally be treated to the fabulousness of the theatre!

The smash-hit Broadway musical, Come From Away opened in Sydney on Thursday 10 June, immediately garnering rapturous reviews and accolades from audiences, before having to close down only two weeks later due to state Covid restrictions, however, the musical is back and ready to entertain!

Producer Rodney Rigby of Newtheatricals said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome audiences back to experience this extraordinary show, and our cast is eagerly awaiting their return to the stage.

“It’s a beautiful, triumphant show about human kindness and resilience, and couldn’t be a better reflection of the power of community spirit shown in New South Wales over the past few months.”

The Capital Theatre has reopened with 75 per cent capacity and tickets are now on sale for dates through to 28 November 2021.

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination will be required to enter the venue for all patrons 16 years and over, in line with NSW Government policy, and Come From Away has a mandatory vaccination requirement for all employees and contractors.

Any ticket holders who are affected by the reduced capacity limits will be contacted by Ticketmaster Australia

Please login with linkedin to comment

Come From Away Junkyard Dog Productions Rodney Rigby

Latest News

Guardian Australia Launches Revealing Climate Change Podcast, Australia V The Climate
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches Revealing Climate Change Podcast, Australia V The Climate

Former PMs, high-ranking politicians and climate experts blow the whistle on how Australia became an international climate change pariah in the new Guardian Australia podcast series, Australia v the climate. Guardian Australia will release a special investigative podcast series ahead of the Cop26 global climate summit, scrutinising Australia’s role in the climate crisis over more […]

Enero’s Q1 Revenues Soar 22.6%
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Enero’s Q1 Revenues Soar 22.6%

B&T's unsure if Enero boasts Champagne clients on its books, but the corks should be popping on these bubbly numbers.

Vevo Launches New App On Fetch TV
  • Marketing
  • Media

Vevo Launches New App On Fetch TV

Music video network Vevo is for the groovers, the chanteuses, the karaoke kings and the hairbrush mime artists.

Media Chiefs Dissect 10’s Upfronts
  • Media

Media Chiefs Dissect 10’s Upfronts

Judging by this, media bosses liked what they saw from 10's Upfronts. They were ecstatic that Rove wasn't returning.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Diversity, Tech And Influencers At The Heart Of Are Media’s TRENDtalks: Beauty
  • Media

Diversity, Tech And Influencers At The Heart Of Are Media’s TRENDtalks: Beauty

The beauty industry needs to reflect greater diversity both in front and behind the camera, as consumers increasingly align with brands that share their values, according to a panel of leading experts speaking at Are Media’s latest insight series TRENDtalks: Beauty. Hosted by leading Australian beauty expert and presenter Michael Brown, TRENDtalks: Beauty also highlighted […]

Podsights Report Finds iHeartPodcast Network Performs Above Global Measurement Benchmarks
  • Marketing
  • Media

Podsights Report Finds iHeartPodcast Network Performs Above Global Measurement Benchmarks

Findings from the latest Podsights Benchmark Australian Report shows ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network is a market leader in advertising effectiveness and continues to perform well above global benchmarks. Through its partnership with Podsights, ARN is setting the standard for podcast advertising measurement, providing commercial partners with data-led insights to ensure maximum engagement and conversion with iHeartPodcast […]

Microphone in front of the sound mixer and computers in broadcasting radio studio. New radio station studio.
  • Advertising

Metropolitan Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 12.7% In September

Advertising revenue for metropolitan commercial radio stations reached $53.149 million in September, reflecting a year on year rise of 12.7 per cent, according to data compiled by Milton Data and released by industry body Commercial Radio Australia (CRA). September quarter ad revenue totalled $151.373 million, up 16.1 per cent from the corresponding period a year […]

GAMURS Group Appoints Alex Walker To Lead Content Across Asia Pacific
  • Media
  • Technology

GAMURS Group Appoints Alex Walker To Lead Content Across Asia Pacific

GAMURS Group, the esports and entertainment media network that reaches more than 100 million passionate gamers globally per month, has announced the appointment of Alex Walker as its vice president of content for the Asia Pacific region. Walker joins GAMURS after more than six years at Allure Media and Nine’s Pedestrian Group, where he was […]