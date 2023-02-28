Combatting Climate Change With AI Via Sling & Stone

As the world transitions to clean energy and net zero carbon goals, Sling & Stone is working with three globally-minded Australian companies to accelerate that move

Sling & Stone, the PR agency for ambitious brands shaping the future, has added three new clients to its growing portfolio of climate tech innovators: Avarni, a disruptive scope 3 carbon accounting platform, MGA Thermal, a revolutionary clean energy company, and Neara, a digitisation platform future-proofing the energy grid.

Avarni is a carbon management startup speeding up decarbonisation efforts with the world’s largest consultancies and enterprises. Avarni’s AI-powered platform taps into global supply chain data to help enterprises understand, track and report on Scope 3 carbon emissions — a difficult metric to measure that typically forms the majority of a company’s carbon footprint. Sling & Stone led Avarni through its latest funding round late last year, and has since extended its work to include Avarni’s overall communications strategy and support as a content and social hub globally.

MGA Thermal is a revolutionary Australian clean energy company making 24/7 renewable energy a reality with a breakthrough form of energy storage. After working with MGA Thermal on initial messaging in 2022, Sling & Stone has been appointed to help drive MGA Thermal’s communications strategy as it gains momentum as the missing piece of grid decarbonisation, turning renewable energy into power that’s available anywhere, at any time of the day, without shutting down power plants.

Neara is a climate tech platform driving the clean energy transition by helping utilities future-proof infrastructure through 3D digital modeling — from severe weather like bushfires and floods, to a clean energy future. Neara’s sophisticated AI and ML platform unlocks underutilised network capacity to enable accelerated clean energy deployment. Sling & Stone has been appointed as the company’s overall brand communications partner, developing the long-term communications strategy, content development, social strategy and execution.

James Hutchinson, global head of business, Sling & Stone:

“Climate technology is a new frontier for innovation and growth. Australia has the resources and expertise to become a renewable energy superpower — from sun and wind to storage and innovations in how we reduce our collective carbon footprint. How, and how quickly, we get to net zero, depends not just on these innovations, but how quickly they’re adopted at a global level. Avarni, MGA Thermal, and Neara are true disruptors in this space, and in partnering with them, we hope to help accelerate the clean energy transition, decarbonisation and sustainability efforts.

“Sling & Stone will continue to strengthen its climate tech portfolio working with other disruptors and innovators throughout 2023 as a key focus pillar for the business.”