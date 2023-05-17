Coles Names Chief Customer Officer Nine Months After Lisa Ronson’s Departure

Coles appears to have ditched the CMO role in favour of chief customer officer, today appointing American Amanda McVay (lead image) to the role.

The appointment comes some nine months since its previous CMO, Lisa Ronson, departed the business.

Coles reportedly launched a global search to fill the role, ultimately plucking McVay from American super centre chain Meijer where she was group vice president, head of marketing, digital, customer strategy and own brand.

Prior to joining Meijer in 2012, McVay had an extensive career at Target in a range of commercial and merchandising portfolios.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, and in 2022 completed the Leadership for Senior Executive Programme at Harvard Business School.

McVay is also a former elite junior tennis player, and held a tennis scholarship at the Indiana University during her undergraduate degree. McVay and her husband Nick have two children, Jacob and Mackenzie.

McVay will be based in Melbourne and joins Coles on 13 June.