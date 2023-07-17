Clems Names First Chief Growth Officer & New Managing Partners

Clems Names First Chief Growth Officer & New Managing Partners
Clemenger BBDO has appointed its first chief growth officer, Anita Zanesco, along with new managing partners, Georgie Winton and Anita Deutsch-Burley.

Zanesco joins from Trinity P3 pitch consultancy and will take charge of growth strategy following recent wins across the agency’s Government portfolio, PZ Cussons and ASD (National Cybersecurity). She will be responsible for the growth of new clients and capabilities, and also development of existing clients as Clemenger BBDO supercharges its expansion across the full-service agency’s capabilities.

L-R: Anita Deutsch-Burley, Georgie Winton, Anita Zanesco and Dani Bassil

Zanesco led new business at Havas in Australia for two years and has close to two decades’ agency and marketing experience, starting with five years at Publicis London, followed by stints at Leo Burnett Australia and Trinity P3.

Clemenger BBDO CEO, Dani Bassil, who hired the three, said, “These three women are phenomenal forces, talented, smart, energetic and fun. It’s hard to keep up with all the work we’re producing right now, and the growth is coming at us hard. I cannot wait to see the huge impact they will have on our clients, our agency culture and work. It’s an exciting time to be at Clems, there’s a spirit here that’s quite contagious.”

Said Zanesco about her new appointment, “I could not be more excited to be joining one of Australia’s most iconic agencies. Under Dani’s leadership and with the strategic and creative firepower behind the agency fuelling new work across some of the world’s most loved brands, there is a real passion and hunger to create more fame and fortune for more businesses. I can’t wait to work with the team to do exactly that.”

Joining Clemenger as managing partner, Georgie Winton will be based in the Sydney office. A seasoned industry leader – having spent time working at agencies including Ogilvy and Saatchi & Saatchi, as well as 303 MullenLowe – Winton will lead a portfolio of business for Clemenger BBDO.

Winton says she looks forward to working for such a powerhouse agency, and, “To be joining Clemenger BBDO with Dani at the helm, and such a powerful and positive team on board, is a ‘pinch me’ moment, humbling yet exhilarating. I cannot wait to get going, playing a part in the future success of both our clients’ businesses and ours.”

Anita Deutsch-Burley joins Clemenger from the client side, having spent the past five years working at tech and software businesses, including Lexer, a leading customer data platform for retailers and Mutinex, a marketing analytics SaaS platform. But Deutsch is no stranger to working on the agency side, having previously worked at George Patterson Y&R, McCann and Wunderman. She will be based in Melbourne and will lead the retail and fashion specialism for the agency.

“A week in and I’m loving the spirit of the agency, great people doing amazing things for brilliant clients. I feel like there’s no better place to be right now,” said Deutsch.

 

