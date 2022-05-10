Charlene (Kylie Minogue) Is Returning To Ramsay St Amid Reports The Script Has Been Leaked

Here at B&T, we are spinning around in excitement because Kylie Minogue will be reprising her iconic character Charlene to farewell the long-running soap Neighbours.

The pop star and all-around Australian Icon has been confirmed to return and it is the news we all desperately needed. Jason Donovan aka Scott aka Charlene’s husband is also set to return, so the lovebirds are reunited.

The show has been on the air for over 37 years: so saying goodbye but Channel 5 have chosen to let the show go.

At least Kylie is returning to give it the show the respectable send-off it deserves, maybe she could sing the theme song?

If that wasn’t exciting enough, gossip Newsletter PopBitch has also alleged that the last episode script has leaked and allegedly Kylie will be in the final scene and it will feature her and Scott making a grand return to Ramsay St and saying, “We are home!” Incredible, groundbreaking, Oscar Worthy!

Here at B&T, we have the tissues ready.