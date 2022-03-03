Neighbours Is Ending! So Now Let’s Pray Charlene (Kylie Minogue) Returns For The Finale!

In heartbreaking news, after 37 golden years, the long-running soap Neighbours is coming to an end. Who’s gonna tell Mum?

Of course, the show is famous because it gave Kylie Minogue a platform to launch her pop music career, it’s also where Liam Hemsworth and Margot Robbie got their start!

And it’s where Stefan Dennis, who has played Paul Robinson has stayed for over 30 years.

Ramsay St has seen it all over the years! From weddings to murder to car crashes to divorce! It’s also a show we all grew up watching and now sadly it is coming to an end.

Of course, the news isn’t super shocking, the show has been rumoured to be ending after Channel 5 announced it would not be picking the show up. This meant Freemantle needed to find another broadcast partner and sadly they didn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neighbours (@neighbours) Network 10 which airs the show for the Aussie audience said: “Network 10 confirms that Neighbours will not air on 10 Peach beyond September 2022. “A much-loved stalwart of our program schedule for over 35 years it has been a staple of Australian television drama, and Australian cultural exports. “Ramsay Street, Erinsborough, is a cul-de-sac recognised all over the world and has been home to Scott and Charlene, Des and Daphne, Dr Karl and Susan, Dee and Toadie, Aaron and David and many, many more neighbours. “Network 10 thanks to the cast, crew, all the production team and Fremantle for bringing the perfect blend of soap and sunshine to audiences in Australia and around the world.

“We thank the Australian fans and audiences for their continued support of the series. Their encouragement particularly in the past few weeks has been incredible. It shows that our audience still wants Australian scripted drama.

“We have listened to them and there are exciting new local projects in the pipeline, which is great for our audience and for the local industry.

“We are confident that the cast, crew and writers will bring their distinctive warmth, style and humour to the Neighbours set as they embark on filming the final episodes over the coming months.”