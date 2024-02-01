Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ

Channel Factory, a leading global technology and data platform, has appointed Tom Heddon (lead image) to the newly created role of Head of Sales for Victoria. This strategic move marks a significant step in Channel Factory’s ongoing expansion in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.

Heddon brings a wealth of experience in the media industry, most recently at MiQ as sales director for Victoria and NSW, and previously at media agency Spark Foundry as Melbourne digital director. In his new role, Heddon will be responsible for maximising revenue and providing strategic direction and leadership to the local sales team.

“Tom’s appointment as Head of Sales for Victoria is a significant moment for Channel Factory’s continued growth in the Australian market, especially in Victoria. His extensive sales background across both agencies and client direct, coupled with his strong brand and network, positions him perfectly to amplify our existing presence. His unique blend of experience will be instrumental in taking our market operations to the next level,” James Rose, managing director ANZ at Channel Factory.

Channel Factory’s mission is to create campaigns that are suitable, inclusive, contextually relevant, and responsive, driving commercial advantage for brands.

“My aim throughout my career has always been to help brands connect with their audience in more meaningful ways. That’s why Channel Factory is such a great fit for me, as it is on a mission to redefine how that happens across the online video ecosystem. Having seen the innovation in the pipeline for our platform, I’m really excited to help more brands become more effective in the video strategies using our best in class technology and solutions,” Heddon said.

Heddon’s appointment is effective immediately.