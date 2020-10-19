Cbus Super Unveils New Work Via The Shannon Company

Cbus Super Unveils New Work Via The Shannon Company
Industry superannuation fund, Cbus Super, has ramped up its focus on the retirement market with a new national campaign developed by The Shannon Company (TSC).

The spot follows a worker’s morning routine as he transitions from employment to retirement, warmly demonstrating how some things in life don’t have to change.

With COVID restrictions ruling out shooting in metropolitan Victoria, the 30 second TVC and 90 second online content was filmed in Brisbane, with live streaming back to several locations in Melbourne enabling real time oversight by The Shannon Company and client teams.

TSC creative director, Stuart Nightingale said the process worked seamlessly and shows what can be done during COVID restrictions in Victoria.

“Although this spot clearly shows that some things don’t have to change, our filming process most certainly had to.”

“COVID has forced us to think laterally, and experience over the past six months has shown that great content can be developed remotely.”

“Our RemoteShoot technology has allowed us to continue to deliver content with clients like Cbus and others, by filming in regional Victoria, Sydney and Brisbane and maintaining strong creative control.”

The Cbus campaign launched 18 October and coincides with widespread public anxiety regarding retirement and highlights that by drawing down a steady income stream from existing super savings, quality of living doesn’t have to change in retirement.

