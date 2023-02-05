Cancer Council “All Of Us Against Cancer” Launches Brand Platform, Via Archibald Williams

Archibald Williams has produced a new brand campaign for Cancer Council, seeking to highlight the full extent of the charity’s work.

AW was tasked with creating an overarching brand platform designed to unite individual states and territories bodies and bring everything together under one master platform.

AW also worked to make the public aware of the four pillars of Cancer Council’s work: research, support, prevention, and advocacy.

The campaign also features people directly involved with Cancer Council, ranging from researchers and support workers, to advocates and supporters.

A new film, directed by Robin Sung, is comprised of a series of stories about how the Cancer Council has impacted each person’s life. These stories were expanded upon through interviews for social and digital videos.

The agency also roped-in portrait photographer, Hugh Stewart, to shoot the portraits of people working with Cancer Council to be used in the OOH and display executions.

Samantha Collender, marketing and communications manager and strategic decision-making group chair at Cancer Council, said: “It takes many hands to tackle cancer and this campaign is the true embodiment of that. Working with all the state Cancer Council bodies, this national Masterbrand campaign enables us to unify all the amazing work we do across research, fundraising, prevention, and advocacy under one communication platform.”

Brendan Willenberg, executive creative director and creative partner, Archibald Williams, added: “Cancer Council has the audacious goal of a cancer free future. And, with one in two people being affected by cancer, the task can seem insurmountable. This new brand platform demonstrates that we each have a role to play and it’s only when we work together can we realise a cancer free future.”

Watch the TVC here:

Agency Team:

Brendan Willenberg, Executive Creative Director and Creative Partner

Matt Gilmour, Executive Creative Director

Ross Cockrill, Senior Copywriter

Chris d’Arbon, Senior Art Director

Izzy Chan, Designer

Kiranpreet Kaur, Managing Director

Stefanie Duhy, Senior Account Director

Claudia Hovers, Senior Account Manager

Natasha Polcynzski, Senior Account Manager

Production Partners:

Production Company, Monolux

Robin Sung, Director

Amanda Slatyer, Producer

Hugh Stewart, Photographer

Jessica Wong, Videographer