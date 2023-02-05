Cancer Council “All Of Us Against Cancer” Launches Brand Platform, Via Archibald Williams

Cancer Council “All Of Us Against Cancer” Launches Brand Platform, Via Archibald Williams
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Archibald Williams has produced a new brand campaign for Cancer Council, seeking to highlight the full extent of the charity’s work.

AW was tasked with creating an overarching brand platform designed to unite individual states and territories bodies and bring everything together under one master platform.

AW also worked to make the public aware of the four pillars of Cancer Council’s work: research, support, prevention, and advocacy.

The campaign also features people directly involved with Cancer Council, ranging from researchers and support workers, to advocates and supporters.

A new film, directed by Robin Sung, is comprised of a series of stories about how the Cancer Council has impacted each person’s life. These stories were expanded upon through interviews for social and digital videos.

The agency also roped-in portrait photographer, Hugh Stewart, to shoot the portraits of people working with Cancer Council to be used in the OOH and display executions.

Samantha Collender, marketing and communications manager and strategic decision-making group chair at Cancer Council, said: “It takes many hands to tackle cancer and this campaign is the true embodiment of that. Working with all the state Cancer Council bodies, this national Masterbrand campaign enables us to unify all the amazing work we do across research, fundraising, prevention, and advocacy under one communication platform.”

Brendan Willenberg, executive creative director and creative partner, Archibald Williams, added: “Cancer Council has the audacious goal of a cancer free future. And, with one in two people being affected by cancer, the task can seem insurmountable. This new brand platform demonstrates that we each have a role to play and it’s only when we work together can we realise a cancer free future.”

Watch the TVC here:

Agency Team:

Brendan Willenberg, Executive Creative Director and Creative Partner

Matt Gilmour, Executive Creative Director

Ross Cockrill, Senior Copywriter

Chris d’Arbon, Senior Art Director

Izzy Chan, Designer

Kiranpreet Kaur, Managing Director

Stefanie Duhy, Senior Account Director

Claudia Hovers, Senior Account Manager

Natasha Polcynzski, Senior Account Manager

Production Partners:

Production Company, Monolux

Robin Sung, Director

Amanda Slatyer, Producer

Hugh Stewart, Photographer

Jessica Wong, Videographer

Please login with linkedin to comment

archibald / williams cancer council

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]