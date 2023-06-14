Cameron King Appointed Nine’s Director Of Product, Commercial & Sales Platforms

Nine has announced the appointment of experienced media executive Cameron King to the newly created role of director of product, commercial and sales platforms within its product division.

This new function is the next step in the growth of Nine’s Product capability across the broader business. Working closely with Bec Haagsma, Nine’s chief product officer, King brings 20-plus years’ of strategy, sales and product experience to the role and will be focussed on the products and experiences to support our commercial and sales operations across the Nine group.

For the past few years, King has been based in the US working as a consultant on the intersection of technology and media sales, and was previously chief technology and transformation officer at GroupM in Sydney. Prior to this, he held a range of senior positions at News Corp Australia, including Managing Director of Digital Revenue, alongside chairing the IAB – the peak trade association for the online advertising industry in Australia. King has returned to Australia to lead the creation of this new function for Nine.

On King’s appointment, Bec Haagsma, said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Cam to Nine, and am really looking forward to setting up a new product function with him. Super experienced, he will bring his leadership and industry capabilities to the business and we will continue to differentiate what we do, and just as importantly, how we do it, with Cam’s appointment.”

King commented: “I’m excited to be back in Australia and joining the team at Nine. This represents a unique opportunity to work alongside Nine’s market leading sales teams and identify new products and capabilities that can help accelerate their growth.”

Cameron King commences his role as director of product, commercial and sales platforms on Thursday 15 June, and will complete the senior leadership team.