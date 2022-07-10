Business Australia Rebrands Into My Business Through Principals And The Works Agency

Richard Spencer -NSWBC Portraits .Picture : Gregg Porteous
Australian small business owners now have access to an online platform to support them with the launch of ‘My Business’.

My Business (formerly Business Australia) provides simple and cost-effective tools that help small business owners navigate regulations, risk and people management issues that larger organisations have specialist staff for.

“My Business is about getting the unfun done,” said My Business chief customer experience officer Richard Spencer.

“We’re moving away from just giving advice and documentation to providing SaaS (Software as a Service) tools that small business owners can use to actually get stuff done – and we want our brand to reflect that.”

My Business is the rebrand of Business Australia which has more than 90,000 members nationally making it the largest business organisation in the country.

Branding design agency Principals has led the rebranding with a new logo design, brand positioning and visual identity guidelines, with The Works developing the marketing campaign creative.

“We wanted our new brand to have a practical and confident feel. We’re all about working with business owners on a day-to-day basis and being in their corner with support,” said Spencer.

“We’ve got a new voice and personality now which we’re confident will really connect with small business owners.”

“Big businesses have easy access to these kinds of management tools but small businesses don’t. My Business gives them a platform for advice, downloads, products and services so they can get on with doing what they love,” added Spencer.

My Business is targeted at business owners that employ less than 50 employees.

“We’ve got big business know-how but without the attitude. Small businesses can come to us for advice and support and know we’ve got their back,” concluded Spencer.

My Business Principals The Works

