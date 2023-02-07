Bullfrog Bolsters Executive Team With The Appointment Of Matilda Hobba To MD

Bullfrog Bolsters Executive Team With The Appointment Of Matilda Hobba To MD
Independent creative business, Bullfrog, continues its senior hiring spree, appointing Matilda Hobba (left in lead image) as its first managing director.

Hobba, who left the advertising industry in 2021 to pursue an interest in new-to-category brand development and product innovation, has returned to the industry tasked with supercharging Bullfrog’s next phase of growth, development and market expansion.

Hobba said: “I took myself out of the agency landscape because I was keen to use my experience building products and brands for existing companies, to create my own. The last 12 months or so has really solidified my love of this space.

“When I met Dalton, I was excited to learn brand creation and ownership was very much a part of Bullfrog’s vision – so I find myself in a unique position to be able to fuse world – class communications and brand development in one role, under one roof”.

Dalton Henshaw (right in lead image), founder and CEO, said: “Bullfrog was never designed to be another advertising agency. We call ourselves a ‘creative business’ – one that uses progressive strategic and creative smarts to solve business problems for our partners, but also, one that creates and operates its own companies, products and brands.

With the addition of Elle Bullen as executive creative director late last year, and now, welcoming Matilda’s world-class calibre as our first managing director, 2023 is set up to be an incredible ride.”

Matilda has achieved multiple creative and effectiveness awards throughout her 20-year career and is highly recognised within the industry as a leader and mentor. She was listed in Directory’s Top 50 Accounts people in the World and nominated as a finalist for the 2020 B&T Awards’ “Executive Leader of the Year” category.

