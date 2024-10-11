B&T’s Agency Scorecards Roll On Despite Shorter Week

B&T’s Agency Scorecards have continued apace, despite the four-day week.

In case you’ve been living under a rock (or simply not subscribed to our newsletter) the Scorecards showcase the work, accolades and success of creative and media agencies in Australia. The feedback we’ve received from the industry has been overwhelmingly positive, to say the least.

Here’s how everyone is stacking up. We’ve given each agency a score out of 10 and provided a unique Coach’s Comment for all. We also asked every agency to name their MVP — some have, some haven’t, but we think it’s a great opportunity to shout out the typically unheralded staff within agencies.

This is not a ranking exercise between different agencies. Rather, it’s an analysis of how an individual team’s performance in 2023 stacks up to previous years — agencies aren’t competing with each other, but with themselves.

B&T’s Agency Scorecards So Far (and in no particular order)

