B&T's Agency Scorecard: Half dome

Half Dome experienced a transformative year in 2023, driven by strategic leadership changes and a focus on revitalising operations after a challenging period. Following the loss of a major client, PointsBet in the US, and internal inefficiencies within leadership, the agency implemented a streamlined structure with founders Will Harms and Joe Frazer resuming hands-on roles in strategy and operations. This shift helped the agency regain momentum, leading to the high client review scores and a notable improvement in team satisfaction metrics.

Half Dome handles round $100 million in media billings and key wins included new clients like GMHBA, Ecosa and Online Education Services, along with a notable expansion into creative services and data analytics. The agency won a total of 10 new clients over the period from larger agencies such as Initiative, Starcom and Zenith, eight of which were on a retainer basis.

Half Dome said its strategic diversification opened opportunities to integrate creative and influencer marketing within their media offerings.

Culturally, the agency focused on workforce diversity, flexible working models, and improved L&D policies despite facing high churn rate. Their efforts in inclusivity, mainly through their support for LGBTQIA+ initiatives and enhanced parental leave policies, has positioned them as a supportive and forward-thinking workplace.

In response to challenges such as a churn rate of 46 per cent and a temporary rise in the median pay gap, the agency has focused on revitalising its culture and policies. To attract and retain a diverse workforce, Half Dome has embraced the values of Learning, Connection, Clarity, and Environment, rolling out personalised development plans and expanding learning opportunities, including the introduction of the Queer Town program to promote inclusivity. The agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, such as supporting LGBTQIA+ communities through events like the Picnic for Pinnacle, have also played a key role in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment. Half Dome’s forward-thinking parental leave policy, offering comprehensive support for both maternity and paternity leave, reflects its commitment to work-life balance, with six babies welcomed into the Half Dome family in 2023 alone.

The agency has adopted a hybrid working model, allowing for flexibility while encouraging office collaboration, supported by a new office space that includes amenities like a prayer and feeding room. Half Dome has also maintained strong gender diversity, with 72% of promotions in 2023 awarded to women.

However, there is still work to be done with no culturally diverse members of the senior leadership team.