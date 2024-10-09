B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Dentsu Creative

B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

TROPHY CABINET

cairns crocodiles (2024)

Branded Content and Entertainment – Bronze: Second Chance Champions – Transplant Australia

Changing the World Campaign, Sponsored by Pinterest – Gold: Second Chance Champions – Transplant Australia

Healthcare, Sponsored by Alternaleaf – Gold: Second Chance Champions – Transplant Australia

Dentsu Creative (DC) won several notable projects, produced compelling and memorable ads, and ended the year by strengthening its team – all during a challenging period for the wider Dentsu holding company.

Among its major wins is the La Roche-Posay sun safety campaign, where DC teamed up with the leading dermatologist-recommended skincare brand to highlight the importance of sun protection. 

Additionally, DC launched a fun and relationship-testing campaign for Holey Moley Golf Club, showcasing how friendly competition at mini-golf can put friendships to the test. This campaign, aimed at driving physical connections in a digital age, proved a big hit. 

These campaigns, along with work with nib, Toyota and Funlab, highlight Dentsu Creative’s ability to push the creative envelope across several sectors.

In 2023, DC has also expanded its offering with the launch of Dentsu Creative Public Relations, a unique PR capability designed to integrate creative storytelling with public relations strategies, offering a seamless client experience.

The agency ended the season on a massive high. One of Australia’s most decorated creatives, Ben Coulson joined as chief creative officer. 

Coulson has worked on some of the world’s most iconic campaigns, including the Schweppes “Burst”, “McWhopper”, “Melanoma Likes Me”, Qantas’ “I’ve Benn Everywhere” and the AFL’s “League Of Its Own”.

Also adding incredible bench strength was the addition of ex-DDB managing partner Katie Firth to lead its Victorian team, and Cate Stuart-Robertson, who returned to adland to take on chief client officer position.

Captain Kirsty Muddle has led Dentsu Creative with great aplomb during a difficult patch for the wider group, and she has laid down some very solid foundations for seasons ahead.

Agency Score

7

COACH'S COMMENT:

Dentsu Creative proved they can 'do it on a winter's night in Stoke'. When the chips were down, Muddle's charges delivered consistency and signed one of the top creative goal scorers when the transfer window re-opened.

