B&T's Agency Scorecard: match & wood

Less than seven years after its founding in Melbourne, Match & Wood expanded into a new stadium in Perth and handled 30 clients — with 27 on retainer. It was also certified as a clean competitor, becoming carbon-neutral.

In 2023, the agency won six new fully retained clients, including some of its largest billers — InstantScripts, Peet and Catch. What’s more, the agency won the Peet and Catch accounts from Omnicom’s Hearts & Science and IPG Mediabrands Initiative, respectively. Snooze, which it won the year prior, remained its most lucrative account in 2023.

The agency drove impressive results for clients, helping Snooze to its “biggest sales year”. They also showed strong results for Chobani, Synergy, HIF and Curtin University.

Central to its impressive client service is its proprietary Campfire system. The agency invested nearly half of its profits into R&D for the cloud-based, open API database that centralises paid advertising expenditure, signals and workflow.

Match & Wood had a solid season on the awards scene, receiving a highly commended for Media Agency of the Year at the B&T Awards, and finishing as a finalist in the People & Culture Under 100 Employees category. It also won Best Pro Bono/Cause Marketing gong at the MFA Awards, plus two of its staff were finalists in B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards.

But the 2023 season wasn’t all smooth sailing. It resigned the strategy, planning and buying account for Resolve Finance and had some staff turnover, while promoting MVPs Ryan Hancock and Jodie Allen to take up new leadership roles.

Match & Wood prides itself on providing for its playing roster, with both its offices ranked #1 in the “proud of the work my agency produces”, “enjoy my agency’s culture”, and “feel adequately remunerated” categories by Media i.