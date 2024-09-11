B&T's Agency Scorecard: TBWA

In 2023, TBWA demonstrated remarkable success, most notably by securing the sought-after Telstra account — together with indie creative hot shop Bear Meets Eagle on Fire in a new bespoke agency model. This account, previously split among several agencies, was awarded to TBWA due to its innovative agency model and strategic capabilities.

Telstra, alongside other significant new retained clients including Who Gives A Crap, Specsavers and Patties Foods, contributed to a 33 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, marking TBWA’s most successful year in new business growth. TBWA also picked up project work for Pernod Ricard, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Moderna and Modibodi.

TBWA also successfully repitched for large parts of the Mastercard and mycar Tyre & Auto accounts. It also kept hold of big chunks of the Fonterra and Vic Gov Department of Justice and Community Safety accounts following reviews but without pitches.

However, TBWA did face some challenges. It lost the Deakin University and Intuit QuickBooks accounts, losing the latter following a global review. It also relinquished the Optus account to pitch for Telstra. Despite these setbacks, TBWA’s ability to retain critical clients such as Mastercard and mycar after competitive pitches and its leadership stability, with no executive turnover in over 12 years, underscores its resilience and strategic acumen.

TBWA maintained a strong staff retention rate of 78 per cent in the broader team. The agency also demonstrated a commitment to gender equality, with women making up 58.7 per cent of the workforce and holding 60 per cent of leadership positions. The agency also made steps to further upskill its staff, investing 10 per cent of its profits into staff development programs and giving several of its biggest “disruptors” — as in, staff, and meant in the good sense of disruption — the chance to work in other TBWA marketings including Amsterdam and New York.

TBWA’s performance in 2023 was defined by its ability to secure major accounts, deliver innovative and impactful campaigns, and sustain growth despite industry challenges.