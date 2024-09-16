B&T's Agency Scorecard: atomic 212°

Independent Media Agency of the Year
Digital Innovation Agency of the Year
Australia/NZ Agency Leader of the Year – Claire Fenner
Gold – Australia/NZ Performance Agency of the Year
Gold – Australia/NZ Independent Agency of the Year
Australia’s largest independent media agency broke several personal bests in 2023. The agency hired 79 staff, in part due to opening a new Brisbane office after winning media duties for sports betting group Entain the year prior.
This helped Atomic 212°’s roster swell beyond 150 team members for the first time in its history.
Its client book also grew, with 10 new accounts, including Craveable Brands – the group that consists of Red Rooster Oporto and Chicken Treat. The agency’s most notable victory was retaining and expanding its remit with the BMW Group to also include New Zealand, while other retentions (Spirit of Tasmania, NT Government and Tourism NT) added some shine to a year in which Atomic 212° retained 90 per cent of its client roster.
Atomic 212° said it grew billings by a respectable 17.2 per cent to $265 million. This places Atomic on the cusp of the top 10 largest media shops by billings, according to COMvergence.
Perhaps more importantly, Atomic’s revenue growth soared by 23 per cent with atomic bomb-sized lifts in its profit.
These are personal best figures for the agency set up by Barry O’Brien as a performance media buying business in 2007.
Today, captain Claire Fenner presides over an agency culture that is universally liked by its employees, promotes heavily from within, is committed to development and performance through its Academy 212 program, and has generous parental leave policies and flexible working arrangements.
It’s a culture that is built on working smarter – not necessarily longer – rolling out several industry innovations to power performance. These include the research platform SONAR, a new proprietary planning tool that takes data points from media mix modelling ROI, attention, audience reach, indexation and usage and cost to work out the optimal media mix. The business has set up its own in-house MMM that uses machine learning to forecast future sales.
It has also found a solution to eliminate invalid (bot) traffic and automate laborious manual processes so employees can focus on the higher value work.
A highlight of the year was its Tourism NT “Memorable Media Moments”, where media executions showcasing the Northern Territory hijacked events such as Vivid.
To cap it off, Atomic 212° picked up a huge accolade in winning Campaign’s Global Independent Media Agency of the Year.
Following years of evolution, Atomic 212°’s winning combination of people, leadership and proprietary technology saw record-breaking success for our clients and team. Here’s the proof: 2023 saw the strongest revenue growth in the history of Atomic 212°. Independent verification by COMvergence placed us as number 1 Independent Media Agency (net new business 2023). We had a record number of clients retained, with 90 per cent retention rate. Our staff retention rate was 80 per cent. We were accountable for our results; our Media Mix Modelling Consultancy applied to 65 per cent of eligible clients to quantify impact on business outcomes. A 2023 workplace survey revealed that 100 per cent of respondents were proud to say they work at Atomic 212° (source: Zalt Group). We expanded our footprint into Brisbane.
