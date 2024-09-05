B&T's Agency Scorecard: today the brave

Founded on the principle that brave work grows brands, Today the Brave burst onto the creative indie scene in November 2022.

Launched by ex-M&C Saatchi CEO Jaimes Leggett, alongside creative partners Jade Manning and Vince Osmond and business partner Celia Wallace, the Sydney-headquartered agency soon upped its capabilities to include PR and media.

With staff retention at 96 per cent, last year the agency scooped 15 new clients, at a time when most agencies saw budget cuts, redundancies and belt tightening.

A client portfolio that more than doubled and revenue up 38 per cent in 2023, brands on the books include True North, News Corp Australia, University of Sydney, Kimberly-Clark, Hoyts and more.

As well as kickstarting its Ventures arm, which invests in businesses such as Cronulla Brewery, Maybe Sammy Cocktails, Sesión Tequila and others, the overall business has seen steady growth and ramped up on staff and office space accordingly.

Riding high of accolades such as scooping B&T’s Emerging Agency of the Year in 2023, Today the Brave’s expanding leadership ranks now include Jacqui Capel as head of media and Alyce Gillis as head of strategy.

There is no gender pay gap at Today the Brave, 50 per cent of leadership are women, 56 per cent of all staff are women and in 2023 headcount grew by 300 per cent.

As well as evolving its internal policies and expanding training opportunities focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, including mandatory workshops on cultural competency, Today the Brave has shaken up its recruitment efforts.

These include unconscious bias training and inclusive interviewing techniques, alongside specific diversity hiring goals.

All told, it has been a very solid start from the rookie agency. How it traverses the tough times that will surely lay ahead, remains to be seen. Stay tuned for next year’s scorecard.