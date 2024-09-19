B&T's Agency Scorecard: Howatson+Company

KEY PLAYERS

Howatson+company

full-service

Owned By

independent

Team Captain

Chris Howatson

Leadership Team

Renee Hyde

Group managing director

Gavin Chimes

Chief Creative Officer (appointed ‘24)

Sasha Smith

Chief Media Officer

Hoàng Nguyen

Chief Data & Technology Officer

STATS

headcount

119

client wins

21

client Retentions

0

THREE LARGEST CLIENTS

Allianz

UNSW

Domain

TROPHY CABINET

B&T Awards

Independent Agency of the Year More Than 50 Employees

Cannes Lions

Global Independent Agency of the Year

Contagious Pioneers

Best and Bravest

Spikes

Grand Prix

Independent Agency of the Year

Andy's

Global Independent Agency of the Year

Howatson+Company has quickly become one of Australia’s finest creative agencies. Of course, the team did have strong foundations to build on with team captain Chris Howatson’s fine pedigree at Clems and CHEP Network in seasons gone by. But, frankly, H+C is now operating at such a high level, that those previous associations are merely incidental.

In the 2023 season, H+C picked up a very impressive 21 new clients — four on full retainers including Domain, its third-largest client. It wasn’t perfect, however with the team losing three clients in MYOB, Temple & Webster and the Australian Computer Society, though it did resign the latter two. At the end of the season, it listed 43 clients in total.

During the 2023 campaign, H+C produced some exceptional work, netting itself a whopping 17 campaign finalists at the B&T Awards. Its “Non-Rapid Taste Test” for Matilda Bay and “35+” campaign for the Lord Nelson Brewery were favourites among the coaches at B&T, and its “EXHIBIT A-i” for Maurice Blackburn tugged on the heartstrings with a powerful visualisation of refugee trauma and injustice. Its biggest success on the awards stage, however, was for its overall agency proposition — winning the Independent Agency More Than 50 Employees at the B&T Awards and a string of Independent Agency of the Year trophies at the Andy’s, Spikes and even at Cannes Lions.

The H+C team puts this success down to the strength of its people and its independent status — allowing it to further invest in its playing squad. During the 2023 season, it invested 6.3 per cent of its entire revenue on learning and development — equating to around $4,000 per player, impressive given it added 38 new first-teamers during the season, too.

In the 2024 season, H+C have moved into a flashier new home ground in Surry Hills and is plotting even greater on-field success. With such a strong season in 2023, we can see H+C becoming even stronger still.

HOWATSON+COMPANY'S ANALYSIS OF 2023

2023 was a wonderful year at Howatson+Company.

We grew.

In the context of this agency scorecard that’s usually shorthand for new hires, more revenue, more profit.

For sure, these things happened, but are they the metrics we should be celebrating? We don’t think so.

Growth for us is about relationships.
Empathy as the pathway to collaboration.
Trusting each other as ‘la familia’.
Earning enduring partnerships with our clients.
Deeply understanding their customers.
Applying creativity precisely as a force for their success.

Growth on these human dimensions is more fulfilling, more sustainable, more differentiated. Aim to do great work, to make more money, to be the first; you will miss. Obsess about people, and building enduring connection, everything else will follow.

So 2023 at Howatson+Company?

It was a year of growth.

MVP: Trent Michael, design director

Trent won our 2023 ‘Care Fiercely’ $10,000 L&D award. He champions intersectional creativity, put others before himself, and is vital to his clients.

Agency Score

9

COACH'S COMMENT:

A stellar season for Howatson and the team — exceptional work, a stacked trophy cabinet and nearly unrivalled client wins. As close to perfect as you can reasonably expect.

