B&T's Agency Scorecard: CHEP

CHEP Network had a strong performance in 2023, delivering good results across its key service areas. The agency’s revenue reached $78.5 million with total billings of $206 million while managing $108 million in media billings by the end of the year. Creative services led the charge, accounting for 45 per cent of its fee split, followed by technology (21 per cent), media (17 per cent), and production (17 per cent).

During the year, it secured major accounts including the University of Sydney’s media account and Spirit of Tasmania and Powercor’s creative — all three on a retainer basis. It did lose IKEA’s creative, however.

It also lost its place on Telstra’s panel of agencies, along with The Monkeys and DDB. Telstra had been CHEP’s second-largest client and worked with the telco across brand strategies, customer value propositions, brand identity creation, customer experience, one-to-one and direct response communications, events and everything in between. It continues to partner with Telstra on the Best of Business Awards.

During what the agency described as a year of “hard change,” CHEP’s work spoke for itself. Its team created some very memorable campaigns for the likes of Samsung and the School Strike 4 Climate. Its powerful (and slightly terrifying) work on sun safety for Queensland Health saw it awarded B&T’s campaign of the month.

CHEP had a banner year for awards receiving numerous global accolades, including four B&T Awards for Best Digital Campaign, Best Use of Social Media, Best Video Campaign and Best Digital Transformation of the Year. CHEP was also recognised as the #1 Australian agency globally by WARC.

The agency expanded its capabilities by incorporating advanced technologies, including generative AI tools, to enhance client services and internal efficiency. It also welcomed new leadership, including CEO Lee Leggett and chief media officer Anna Cherry, and promoted Thomas Penn to managing director of Melbourne. CHEP continued to bolster its full-service offering across creative, media, tech, and production, maintaining a well-rounded service portfolio.

The team maintained its dedication to diversity with a balanced senior leadership structure (50 per cent female and 50 per cent male). It also made huge strides toward equal pay, with gender pay equity improving significantly from a 30.1 per cent gap in 2022 to just 0.7 per cent in 2023.