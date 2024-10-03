B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

B&T’s Agency Scorecards: 26 Down, Plenty More To Come

B&T’s Agency Scorecards have been a hit, it’s safe to say. 

The landmark project showcases the work, accolades and success of creative and media agencies in Australia. The feedback we’ve received from the industry has been overwhelmingly positive, to say the least.

So having run the rule over 26 of the most important agencies in the land, here’s how everyone is stacking up. We’ve given each agency a score out of 10 and provided a unique Coach’s Comment for all. We also asked every agency to name their MVP — some have, some haven’t, but we think it’s a great opportunity to shout out the typically unheralded staff within agencies.

But, as we’ve said before, this is not a ranking exercise between different agencies. Rather, it’s an analysis of how an individual team’s performance in 2023 stacks up to previous years — agencies aren’t competing with each other, but with themselves.

B&T’s Agency Scorecards So Far (and in no particular order)

The Hallway — 8

Nunn Media — 8

AKQA — 7

Starcom — 8

UM — 7

Half Dome — 7

Howatson+Company — 9

EssenceMediacom — 7

Zenith — 9

DDB — 7

Spark Foundry — 8

Saatchi &Saatchi — 7

BMF — 8

Atomic 212° — 8 

Wavemaker — 9

This Is Flow — 9

M&C Saatchi Group — 7

Today The Brave — 8

Initiative — 9

Speed — 8

Hatched — 8

Mindshare — 8

TBWA — 8

Leo Burnett — 7

Special — 9

Match & Wood — 8

