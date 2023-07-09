Brissie Outdoorer Goa Celebrates 40th Birthday With Bolstered $1.5 Million Charity Program

Southeast Queensland’s leading independent billboard provider, goa billboards is celebrating its 40th birthday by giving back.

Since its inception on 1 July 1983, goa Billboards has been at the forefront of delivering innovative advertising solutions and today operates the largest network of roadside digital billboards in southeast Queensland.

Founded by the Tyquin family and still family owned and operated, goa has continuously evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of clients, setting new industry standards along the way in design and bespoke activation spaces.

Over the past four decades, goa Billboards has forged strong and lasting relationships with national brands, advertising agencies and local businesses alike.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone in our company’s history,” said Chris Tyquin, joint managing director at goa Billboards.

“Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support we have received from our valued clients over the years,” he said.

As part of their commitment to southeast Queensland goa operates their annual Community Partnership Program which allows local community groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations to access free advertising.

“We have a strong commitment to our community and using our available resources for the benefit of others where we can,” Tyquin said.

“To celebrate our 40th birthday we have expanded our annual commitment to our Community Partnership Program from $1 million to $1.5 million dollars in support this year.

“We know that this expanded support will help the great work that these organisations do in supporting Queenslanders in need,” he said.

As goa Billboards celebrates 40 years of excellence, they remain committed to pushing the boundaries of outdoor advertising, embracing new technologies, and delivering exceptional campaigns that leave a lasting impact.

With a customer-centric approach and an unwavering dedication to creativity and quality, goa Billboards continues to be the go-to partner for businesses looking to make a memorable impact.

goa is also one of the founding members of the Alliance Outdoor Media Group, providing clients with access to an extensive network of independently owner outdoor advertising solutions across the Eastern Seaboard and Adelaide.