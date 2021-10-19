Born Bred Creative Claims AUNZ First With Cryptocurrency-Paid Campaign

Born Bred Creative will become the first agency across Australia and New Zealand to accept all major cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from 31 October.

The agency, which recently launched as an offshoot of Born Bred Talent, will begin accepting the likes of Ethereum, Bitcoin and XRP as payment, with Six60 the first client to adopt the new offering.

The Kiwi band have paid Born Bred Creative’s service fee in Ethereum to build a viral moment on social media with a primary focus on TikTok.

“As artists and a band, we always embraced the technology that keeps us as accessible to as many fans as possible,” said Ji Fraser of Six60.

“From selling our first album on Facebook to doing TikTok’s first global live stream concert, we seek innovation.”

“Born Bred’s embracing of crypto, along with their innovative creative strategies, shows the same spirit.”

Born Bred founder and director Clare Winterbourn said: “We know that we are industry trailblazers and our clients respect that we want to reflect this wholeheartedly, so being the first to include cryptocurrency as a payment method in Australia and New Zealand is really exciting.”

“This new offering increases our visibility, easing access and transaction for those using crypto, and allows our clients and talent to utilise and expand their crypto portfolio while we execute best-in-class campaigns.”

Born Bred’s head of strategy, Edward Deal, said introducing the new payment method reinforces the progressive nature of the company, and fills a gap for innovation in the current market.

