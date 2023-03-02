Blue Steeled! Derek Zoolander Returns As Official Ambassador For “Pep-Scissor-Roe Sugar!”

Pepsi in the US just resurrected the seemingly ageless Derek Zoolander for its recent Super Bowl work.

Well, it now appears everyone’s favourite “seriously, seriously, seriously good looking” male model has landed himself a far more permanent gig at the fizzy drink maker.

Derek – lovingly played by the ageless 57-year-old Ben Stiller – is back flogging the brand’s Zero Sugar range or, as Derek prefers to call it, the “Pep-scissor-roe sugar”.

The ad is the work of New York-based creative agency VaynerMedia and is testament to the cultural icon Derek Zoolander has become since he first appeared on catwalks way back in 2001’s Zoolander.

Both the 30-second and 15-second versions of the commercial are set to air through July 2023 and are pat of the brand’s concerted effort to promote its seemingly healthier sugar-free options.

Look, yes, it’s all great fun, however B&T can’t help but ask has the brand missed the mark with a character that’s now 22-year-olds and is marketing a beverage clearly aimed at 17-year-olds? Too many X-ers in the creative office, one might think?

Zero now sells in 200 countries globally and rakes in about $US1 billion ($A1.5 billion) in sales every year.

Anyhow, let’s not argue semantics and enjoy the unadulterated Derek fun below: