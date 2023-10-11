Bastion Reputation Appoints Katrina Shute

For-purpose corporate and public affairs consultancy Bastion Reputation has announced the appointment of Katrina Shute as principal consultant leading its training and capability practice.

With more than 20 years of experience in television, radio, and print media, Shute brings a wealth of expertise in media training, journalism, and audience engagement to this key role.

As an on-camera reporter and anchor for Network Ten spanning more than a decade, Shute has covered events across the news spectrum, including major political stories and emergency incidents, with a specialisation in health. Notably, she received the prestigious national MBF Excellence in Medical Reporting award for an exclusive story on the early use of stem cell treatment for rare diseases, underscoring her experience in delivering high-pressure, sensitive information.

Shute’s additional experience as a presenter for ABC radio, features writer for a magazine publication in Hong Kong, university lecturer in broadcast journalism and podcast host for a national charity, further demonstrates her ability to connect with audiences across various mediums.

Over the past three years, Shute has transitioned from reporting to training, assisting clients nationwide in preparing for interviews and presentations. “I’m thrilled to have joined the Bastion Reputation team and be contributing my knowledge and hands-on experience to assist our diverse range of clients through an ever-evolving media landscape and challenging communications environment,” Shute said.

“Having conducted thousands of interviews, I understand the common fears people face when speaking publicly, and more importantly, how to overcome them”.

Bastion Reputation managing director Clare Gleghorn said, “Bastion Reputation has built a best-of-breed training and capability offering which we are increasingly scaling in response to emerging client need for highly bespoke and strategic training and executive capability-building programs.

“We are so pleased to have secured the appointment of Katrina to lead this practice, which is evolving to meet the strong market demand for help to create a depth of skills in leaders and emerging talent within organisations to deal with an increasingly complex operating environment.

“Whether this is to support staff engagement, challenging public forums, interactions with external stakeholders and the media, or even to create the perfect TikTok, clients are looking for so much more from external training providers.

“With her extensive journalism background and impressive roster of training engagements since she has made the switch to consulting, we are excited to have Katrina on board our growing team where her insights and guidance will be instrumental in helping our clients excel.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our training and capability practice with Katrina at the helm,” Gleghorn said.