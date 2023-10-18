Bacardi House Party Coming To Sydney

Bacardi House Party Coming To Sydney
    To celebrate the approaching summer, BACARDÍ has teamed up with Northeast Party House (pictured above) to headline one of its legendary parties; BACARDÍ Dance Floor.

    The one-night-only gig on Friday, 27 October will bring epic tunes and delicious cocktails to Sydney’s creative hotspot, Cell Block Theatre at the National Art School, turning it into what is sure to be the ultimate dance floor not to be missed.

    Known for their infectious beats, indie dance act Northeast Party House will return to their party roots to play an evening of dance floor anthems, live inside the 10-metre-high sandstone walls of Sydney’s former Darlinghurst Gaol. Cutting their teeth in Melbourne’s warehouse party music scene, Northeast Party House have since established themselves as a not-to-be-missed live act with their unique upbeat tracks and electrifying performances inspiring festival crowds across the globe to keep dancing.

    “As our name suggests, we have a deep party philosophy. We love spreading good vibes through our music, especially when playing live. With its established history in throwing the most epic parties, we are stoked to be headlining BACARDÍ Dance Floor. We can’t wait to play a line-up of our best dance floor tracks and get the crowd moving for the summer season ahead” said Northeast Party House’s lead vocalist, Zachary Hamilton-Reeves.

    Supporting acts, will be hosts of CADA’s Footwerk show Gold Fang and Carolina Gasolina. Known to effortlessly weave between Dancehall, Reggae, Hip-Hop, R&B and Soul, Trinidadian artist Gold Fang has made his mark in Australia’s music scene by bringing the contagious rhythm of Caribbean music to Australian shores. Whilst Sydney’s very own mover and shaker, DJ and radio host Carolina Gasolina will mix a set of her feel-good tracks, blending Reggaeton, Baile, Funk, Hip-Hop and Afrobeat for a set list sure to keep the vibes high throughout the night.

    The gig is part of BACARDÍ’s summer campaign which includes a partnership with radio station CADA, part of Australian Radio Network, to create its very own show, BACARDÍ Dance Floor playing the best dance tracks every Monday night from 23 October. BACARDÍ believes that no matter where you are, if there is a floor, it’s a dance floor and are encouraging Australians to embrace their true selves, get up and Do What Moves You.

    “At BACARDÍ we always bring the party wherever we go, and we can’t wait to get Aussie’s dancing throughout the summer – as nobody drinks BACARDÍ, sitting down, they get up and move” said BACARDÍ’s Senior Brand Manager, Lisa O’Neill.

    “We’re super excited to kick off the campaign with Northeast Party House in Sydney and leverage the event through our partnership CADA. We’ve also got BACARDÍ Dance Floor’s popping up across the country including Sydney’s Manly Wharf, Bungalow 8, Opera Bar and The Sheaf; Melbourne’s The Continental; and The Star Gold Coast in Queensland, which are sure to get the party started” Lisa said.

    From the earliest days, BACARDÍ has become renowned for hosting parties, when founder Don Facundo BACARDÍ Massó and the BACARDÍ family opened the doors of their own home to bring people together and create moments where guests were free to be their true selves and do what moves them.

    As the world’s first white rum crafted in 1862, BACARDÍ is made to mix – be it within delicious classic serves such as BACARDÍ & cola or iconic cocktails like the Mojito. BACARDÍ’s Dance Floor will serve up all the best flavours to get the party started as no one drinks BACARDÍ sitting down, they get up and move.

    A limited number of tickets will drop Tuesday 3 October. Tickets include entry, two signature BACARDÍ cocktails and food for $30 + booking fee – the ultimate party package! All profits from the gig will be donated to Support Act, a charity which delivers crisis relief services across the music industry. Over 18s only.




