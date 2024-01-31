Australian Open 2023: By Numbers, Pictures And Partners
More fans streamed through the gates at Australian Open 2024 than ever before. While the world’s best players put on a spectacular show on-court, an incredible range of food, entertainment, shopping, and tennis activations on offer ensured fun for fans of all ages.
Aryna Sabalenka defended her Australian Open women’s singles crown, claiming back-to-back titles, while Jannik Sinner won his maiden Grand Slam men’s singles title.
Australian Open 2024 broke both two-week and three-week attendance records. 1,020,763 fans came through the gates during main draw, compared with the previous record of 839,192 set in 2023. An additional 89,894 fans attended during AO Opening Week, bringing the three-week total to 1,110,657 people.
Here is Australian Open 2024 by the number:
AO 2024 competitors
- A total of 796 players from 68 nations competed at the Australian Open across all 18 draws, including qualifying, singles, doubles, junior and wheelchair events.
- Australia had the highest representation with 77 players, followed by the USA with 73 players, and France with 59.
Aussies at AO 2024
- 77 Australian players competed at Australian Open 2024 across all draws.
- 15 Australians contested the men’s singles competition, the highest representation since 1998.
- Three Australians – Storm Hunter, Dane Sweeny and Omar Jasika – completed successful qualifying campaigns, Australia’s best result since 1992.
- Alex de Minaur was the first top-10 seeded Australian in 18 years in the men’s singles competition and
matched his career-best result with a fourth-round appearance Storm Hunter became the first Aussie qualifier to progress to the third round in the women’s singles competition in 39 years.
- Matt Ebden won the Australian Open men’s doubles title (alongside India’s Rohan Bopanna) for the first time in 15 appearances, and the first time in 30 years the title has been won by an Australian in three consecutive years.
- Emerson Jones became the first Aussie in 16 years to progress to the girls’ singles final.
- Four Australians – Jaimee Fourlis, Andrew Harris, Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans – progressed to the mixed doubles semifinals.
AO Legends tournament
- The Australian Open Legends event featured Li Na (CHN), Thomas Johansson (SWE), Iva Majoli (CRO), Tommy Haas (GER), Alicia Molik (AUS), Casey Dellacqua (AUS), Marcos Baghdatis (CYP), Daniela Hantuchova (SVK), Andrea Petkovic (GER), Mark Philippoussis (AUS), Radek Stepanek (CZE) and Robert Lindstedt (SWE).
- Tommy Haas and Radek Stepanek took out the men’s title, while Daniela Hantuchova and Li Na teamed up to claim the women’s title.
Attendance
- The Australian Open started on a Sunday for the first time, extending the main draw to 15 days.
- Australian Open 2024 smashed the two-week attendance record with 1,020,763 fans through the gates over 15 days, compared with the previous record of 839,192 over 14 days set in 2023.
- Across the three weeks from Monday 8 to Sunday 28 January, 1,110,657 people flocked to Melbourne Park.
- Records were broken for 16 individual sessions and nine day/night totals.
- Middle Saturday was the highest attended day/night of Australian Open 2024 with 93,723 fans.
- 321,069 people attended events held in Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, Perth and Sydney in the lead-in to
Australian Open 2024.
- More than 1.43 million people attended events across the entire Australian Summer of Tennis
Delivering economic benefits to Victoria
- NAB transaction data estimates $482 million was injected into the Melbourne’s accommodation, hospitality, and tourism sectors throughout AO 2024.
- Consumer spending across the city rose 16 per cent year-on-year during the tournament with more than $333 million spent at variety of Melbourne hostelries
- The data revealed Melbourne’s bars, restaurants and fast-food outlets were the biggest winners during the tournament, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the retail spend.
Domestic broadcast highlights
- 12.857 million were reached across the 9Network’s coverage of AO 2024, an increase of nine per cent year on year.
- 81.5 million domestic hours viewed (TV and streaming), up 30.5 per cent year on year.
- Audiences on streaming platforms continued to grow, with 17.6 per cent of all domestic hours viewed coming through 9Now and Stan – up 2.6 per cent on AO 2023
- 9Network enjoyed a 51.6 per cent commercial free to air share of voice in week one, up from 46.4 per cent during AO 2023.
- The men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev reached 5.471 million viewers on the 9Network with a national total TV audience of 2.122 million, up 6 per cent year on year and national total TV reach of 4.767 million.
- The women’s final between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen reached 3.261 million viewers with a national peak audience on Channel 9 of 1.490 million and average audience of 1.41 million.
- The Women’s Final audience was up 15% year on year across Total TV and recorded the second highest Live BVOD audience for the Women’s Final and an increase of 68% year-on-year.
- The fourth round match between Australia’s Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev peaked with 1.855 million viewers and average audience of 1.391 million on Channel 9. The blockbuster match helped boost the audience share among 19-39 year-olds to more than 70 per cent on the 9Network and attracted the highest ever Live BVOD audience outside of a men’s or women’s final ever.
AO Media Hub
- The AO Media Hub was a one stop shop for accredited media and broadcasters to cover the event from
anywhere in the world.
- The online platform provided access to media conferences as well as match statistics, colour vision and photos.
- A total of 1803 media conferences were held during the tournament in the main interview room, one-on-one interview rooms and remote broadcast interviews.
- 711 journalists and photographers from 61 nations reported on AO 2024.
- 522 journalists covered the event on-site, including 217 international media, with a further 50 international media accessing coverage and information through the digital and online services. AO YouTube
- The Australian Open became the first Grand Slam to reach 100 million views in a week.
- Australian Open YouTube content was viewed more than 263 million times during AO 2024.
- More than 233,000 users subscribed to the Australian Open YouTube channel during the tournament.
- Lifetime views of the AO YouTube channel reached 1.9 billion.
- More than 6 million hours were watched during the AO (equivalent to 684 years), and 63.3 centuries watched over AO YouTube’s lifetime.
AO social media
- 7250 pieces of content were created and published to AO social channels (including YouTube) during AO 2024 achieving 1.7 billion impressions and 1.1 billion views and 58 million engagements.
- There were 909,000 video views (across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok).
AO app and website (8-25 January 2024)
- The AO website saw more than 22 million sessions – a 15 per cent increase on AO 2023.
- The combined audience of the AO website and app grew by 10 per cent. The AO’s digital platforms were most popular in Australia, USA, UK, Canada and Germany.
- Fans watched more than 5.7 million match highlights and 5.1 million stories across app and web.
- The AO app saw increased engagement time of more than 6 minutes per user over the course of the
tournament. In total, the average AO app user spent more than 2 hours engaging with the app.
- The AO app was rated 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple Store and 4.7 out of 5 stars in the Google Play Store.
- More than 2.4 million editorial articles were viewed, with ‘On Court’ articles the most popular.
AO 2024 Partners
- Kia provided 130 vehicles for the AO 2024 fleet, including 26 EVs.
- 30 Rolex clocks kept time across the precinct
- SafetyCulture inducted over 10,500 members of the AO workforce and facilitated 1832 inspections.
- Ralph Lauren outfitted over 1200 AO staff.
- Over 50 Bondi Sands misters were located around site to cool fans down on warm days and over 600,000 Bondi Sands samples were distributed.
- More than 35 public bars on-site serving fans.
- More than 72,000 Dunlop tennis balls were used.
- 7100 racquets were strung by the Yonex Stringing Team.
- 4000 AO x New Balance caps sold in the New Balance store.
- Pacific Blue powered the AO with 100 per cent renewable electricity.
- 37 Australian Open partners including nine new partnerships for AO 2024.
- Both Emirates and Canadian Club celebrated 10 years of partnership with the AO
