Australian Defence Force Launches Latest Recruitment Campaign Via VMLY&R

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
The Australian Defence Force and VMLY&R have launched “Where it All Begins”, a campaign that explores the truly unique learning experiences the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) provides students through a combined university and Defence offering.

The campaign drives awareness of the key differentiators that make ADFA unique, and connects students interested in joining the Australian Defence Force to more online information on the program and application. The launch will include a series of OOH and digital banner placements and a social media campaign featuring digital shorts to tell more personal, authentic and in-depth stories.

Brigadier Duncan Hayward, director general Defence Force recruiting, said: “Although around two-thirds of people claim to have heard of ADFA, most have a limited understanding of what it is. ADFA is where many of the Australian Defence Force’s best and brightest start their career. ADFA gives students a head start in their career and life – where else can you get a salary while you study and have a job lined up when you complete your studies?”

James Wills, creative director at VMLY&R, added: “There’s nowhere else like ADFA to study. You’ll combine a uni degree with military training. And get paid to do it. And have a guaranteed job when you graduate. For young Australians interested in a career in the Defence Force, ADFA really is where it all begins.”

