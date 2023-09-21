Attitude Signs Exclusive Deal With Teads

Picture of a crowd of people holding and raising rainbow flags, symbol of the homosexual struggle, during a gay demonstration. The rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, is a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride and LGBT social movements. Other older uses of rainbow flags include a symbol of peace.
    Teads, the global media platform, has today signed a partnership deal with leading LGBTQ+ lifestyle publisher Attitude.

    As a leading supplier to the world’s most premium publishers and content creators, Teads’ exclusive partnership with Attitude expands on the platform’s focus rooted in providing high quality media with access to diverse and direct inventory. Ensuring brands with curated audiences to deliver accuracy at scale and a clean supply path, Teads’ targeting solutions and top position in SPO drive optimal revenue for its exclusive publisher partners.

    Launched in March 1994, Attitude is the best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe and one of the world’s most well-known LGBTQ+ media brands. The print title is sold in 31 countries worldwide, and in digital form, the magazine is available to download to a phone, tablet or desktop and has readers in over 120 countries. Its website attracts as many as 1.7 million unique users a month.

    Attitude joins a growing number of publishers that have signed exclusive partnerships with Teads, which reaches more than 1.9 billion people across the globe every month and 50.6 million in the UK (approximately 89 per cent of UK internet users). For brands and advertisers, it means Teads facilitates access to quality, brand-safe environments with some of the most respected media brands.

    Craig Lewis, commercial director at Attitude, said: “We are hugely excited to sign this partnership with Teads, which will not only allow us to deliver quality, brand-safe video advertising across our web and mobile platforms but it will also make it easier for advertisers to reach and connect with our unique community. It’s important for us to build sustainable revenue models without impacting on the user experience or sacrificing the quality of our website, and working with Teads enables this.”

    This partnership will see Teads become the sole provider of outstream video formats to Attitude in the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia, whilst allowing the publisher to leverage Teads’ full-funnel suite of bespoke ad formats.

    Teads’ end-to-end platform’s combination of respectful ad formats, cookie-free audience solutions and quality media environments is delivering market-leading attention for brands. The platform also offers advertisers and publishers cutting-edge creative technology at scale, driven by innovation from Teads Studio for creative, and by machine learning that drives real business outcomes.

    Alex Ferguson, publishing director, Teads, added: “Attitude is a leading publisher in the LGBTQ+ community, so we are proud to be able to add them to our portfolio of diverse owned, and read, content providers. Through a partnership such as this, we can enable brands and agencies to add Attitude to their everyday media plans and provide important revenue that will support the magazine in continuing to create content that’s relevant and important to the community it serves.”




