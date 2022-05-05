“Are You Okay?” Karl Stefanovic Checks In On ScoMo As Election Pressure Mounts

Karl Stefanovic checked in on Scott Morrison’s wellbeing this morning.

We are at the height of the election media frenzy, and it’s leading to some exciting moments.

Like when Kochie tried to organise the election debate for Seven or when Stefanovic jumped the gun and introduced Albo as Prime Minister.

Basically, The Mornings Shows are now filled with the hosts grilling the politicians and it’s made for some really interesting viewing.

However, today we saw a softer side of the election with Stefanovic enquiring about Scott Morrisons’ welfare. No, he wasn’t asking if the undercooked chicken curry made him sick.

Stefanovic said: “PM, are you OK? You sound croaky. You haven’t got the ‘vid again, have you?”

Morrison retorted: “No mate, I’m fighting fit.”

Stefanovic bites back: “That’s a denial? I wish you all the very best. Not easy at the moment, is it, with the flu and Covid.”

Morrison said: “I’m feeling great!”

Okay, so it wasn’t exactly a scene from Beaches! But we do love to see Stefanovic checking in on Morrison.