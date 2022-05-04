Karl Stefanovic Jumps The Gun & Dubs Anthony Albanese Prime Minister

This morning Karl Stefanovic went bold and introduced Anthony Albanese as the next Prime Minister.

We are in the depth of the federal election campaign, and The Mornings Shows are buzzing with election talk. I mean, Sunrise’s Kochie tried to organise the election debate himself!

And now Stefanovic has taken it upon himself to declare who the next Prime Minister is – and honestly, fair enough.

Jokingly this morning, Stefanovic said: “Welcome to 2024. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in big trouble this morning after interest rates went down for the first time.”

Co-host Ailson Langdon responded swiftly and said: “Did you fall asleep and miss two years? It feels like it?”

Langdon added: “I stand by my comment. I feel like 2024”.

Through a fit of laughter, Stefanovic replied: “May the fourth be with you. And also you with you, everyone.”

Clearly, Stefanovic’s jokes stem from some kind of inside joke off-air.

But honestly, at this point in the election campaign, everyone is a little hysterical, aren’t they? And if Albo does win, perhaps Stefanovic can start a new career as a psychic.