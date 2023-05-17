Andrew Edwards Resigns As Chair Of Pureprofile, Linda Jenkinson Takes His Spot

Pureprofile Limited has announced that Andrew Edwards has retired from the Board, effective today.

To ensure a smooth transition with the incoming Chair, Andrew has agreed to remain in a consulting

role to Pureprofile for a period of three months.

Mr. Edwards, who has been a member of the Board since April 2014 and was appointed non-executive chairman in April 2016 said: “ I am proud of the success Pureprofile has achieved through my time as Chairman. A strategic recapitalisation and growing product suite has seen Pureprofile develop meaningful new business, growing consistently, with a trajectory towards profitability. “

“After nine rewarding years, I feel now is the right time to move on to a new chapter, leaning into my other professional and personal commitments.”

“I’m also delighted to announce that Linda Jenkinson will be joining the Pureprofile board today as non-executive director and chair. With her impressive experience in building businesses, particularly in the US, I am confident she is the ideal candidate to guide Pureprofile through its next phase of growth.”

“To my fellow board members, the executive management team, and all of the Pureprofile staff, I would like to thank you for your support and contribution in accomplishing what we have achieved to-date.”

Incoming Chair, Linda Jenkinson is a pioneer as a founder and CEO of high-growth businesses. Having founded multiple companies over the last 20 years, including being the first woman founder/CEO to list a company on NASDAQ, offered services in more than 80 countries, employed 8,500 employees in technology, on-demand courier, online wine, customer and employee experience and sustainability. She is featured in case studies by both Harvard and Stanford Business Schools. Based in the US for over 30 years, Linda divides her time between the US and Australia/New Zealand”.

Linda is an experienced public and private company director. She is currently the chair of ASX publicly listed Medadvisor (ASX:MDR) and Jaxsta (ASX:JXT) and non-executive director of FleetPartners Group (ASX:FPR), and a former non-executive director of Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ). She is also the chair of Guild Trustee Services and non-executive director of Harbour Asset Management.

Linda holds an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania a Bachelor of Business Studies, from Massey University, and is a non-practicing qualified chartered accountant.

Commenting on the appointment, Linda Jenkinson said: ”It is an exciting time to be joining Pureprofile, as it enters its next phase of growth. This is particularly so in the US, where I have significant experience building businesses. With a market size some 40 times larger than Pureprofile’s market in Australia, I look forward to assisting Pureprofile in developing a sizable US presence.”

Commenting on the transition, CEO, Martin Filz, said: “On behalf of the board and the company, I would like to thank Andrew for his exceptional work and his role in enabling the company to grow its business both domestically and Internationally. And of course, extend a warm welcome to Linda whose expertise and track record in building businesses will be of great assistance in driving Pureprofile forward, particularly in the US.

We are very excited to have someone of Linda’s calibre at Pureprofile.”

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors.