Amnesty International Tackles Roe Ruling With “The Land Of The UnFree” Campaign

Amnesty International has powerfully responded to the overturning of Roe Vs Wade in The United States with a powerful, "The Land Of The Unfree," campaign via ANORAK.

In The United States people with wombs have lost the constitutional right to an abortion, and now states are left to make laws surrounding people's reproductive rights.

The “Land Of The Unfree‘ was launched on TikTok days after the Roe vs Wade ruling and showcases various women experiencing pregnancy without choice while an eerie version of the Star-Spangled Banner plays in the background.

It's provocative in an incredibly quiet way. There's no shock value used, instead, the reality itself is the shocking part. It has already been viewed by 3.6 million times on TikTok and feature the tagline, "You're not free, when you can't decide your own future."

More about Advertising reported that Camilla Kolverud, Amnesty fundraising and marketing manager said: “The unthinkable has happened, and there is an urgent need to create international pressure. Especially in the 22 states that have passed laws that completely or partially prohibit abortion. I hope people get involved and sign our campaign on amnesty.no.”

The piece was produced by B Reel Films, Directed by Nicolina Knapp and the national anthem is sung by Emilie Nicolas.

This campaign will be run in more than 10 countries, and run on digital and social media.

