Amnesty International Tackles Roe Ruling With “The Land Of The UnFree” Campaign

Amnesty International Tackles Roe Ruling With “The Land Of The UnFree” Campaign
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Amnesty International has powerfully responded to the overturning of Roe Vs Wade in The United Stations with a powerful, “The Land Of The Unfree,” campaign via ANORAK.

In The United States people with combs have lost the constitutional right to an abortion, and now states are left to make laws surrounding people’s productive rights.

The “Land Of The Unfree‘ was launched on TikTok days after the Roe vs Wade ruling and showcases various women experiencing pregnancy without choice while an eerie version of the Star-Spangled Banner plays in the background.

It’s provocative in an incredibly quiet way. There’s no shock value used, instead, the reality itself is the shocking part. It has already been viewed by 3.6 million times on TikTok and feature the tagline, “Your not free, when you can’t decide your own future.”

@amnesty

We will never stop fighting! #abortion #roevwade #amnesty

♬ original sound – Amnesty 🕯

 

More about Advertising reported that Camilla Kolverud, Amnesty fundraising and marketing manager said: “The unthinkable has happened, and there is an urgent need to create international pressure. Especially in the 22 states that have passed laws that completely or partially prohibit abortion. I hope people get involved and sign our campaign on amnesty.no.”

The piece was produced by B Reel Films, Directed by Nicolina Knapp and the national anthem is sung by Emilie Nicolas.

This campaign will be run in more than 10 countries, and run on digital and social media.

CREDITSAgency: ANORAK/NOA
Creative: Lars Holthe
Creative: Peter Power
Creative: Stein Simonsen
Client Director: Janne Espevalen
Project Manager: Camilla Von Borcke
Brand Activation: Klaudia Lech
Designer: Catrine Kooyman
Motion: Erlend Dal Sakshaug
Motion: Nökkvi Thorsteinsson

Client: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
Marketing and Fundraising Manager: Camilla Kolverud
Advisor: Kristine Djuvik Kro
Com Director: Sindre Stranden Tollefsen
Com Adviser: Varin Hiwa

Production Company: B-Reel Films
Director: Nicolina Knapp
Director-assistant & SAD: Viviana Figueroa
Executive Producer: Anisa Dzindo
Producer: Fiffi Kjell
Producer: Kim Jansson
DOP: Andreas Johannessen
Set Designer: Angelica Nyman
Stylist: Liselotte Bramstång
MUA: Danella Ericsson
MUA: Angelique Karlsson
Editor: Emma Backman
Colorist: Joakim Rissved
Sound Design: Ponytail
Online: Joakim Andreasson

Music agency & Executive Producer: Ohlogy
Artist: Emilie Nicolas
Artist Management: Little Big Sister
Music Producer: Nils Martin Larsen

Please login with linkedin to comment

amnesty international The Land Of The Unfree

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]