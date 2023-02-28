AI: The Social Media Manager’s new best friend?

Work in social media and feeling the weight of that new year workload?

For many social media managers, the first quarter is always a revolving door of responsibilities: launching new campaigns, refining old ones, staying ahead of your competitors, and dealing with inevitable questions about brand revitalisation.

With so much on your plate at once, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed or not know where to focus your energy. However, help can come from an unlikely place — yes, we’re talking AI.

While every man and his dog seem to be screaming on LinkedIn about how the robots are here to take our jobs, it’s pretty clear that will not be happening any time soon.

Empathy, emotion and storytelling — while AI has its uses, it’s still far from replacing the human touch of a fully-fledged marketer. However, that doesn’t mean that we can’t work with AI to make our lives easier. Sure, ChatGPT is a bit rough around the edges, but there’s plenty that it can do to take some busy work out of our 9-5.

Find popular hashtags

One way to use ChatGPT is to discover the most popular hashtags in your industry and location. Instead of fiddling with Google Trends or checking trends across individual social channels, you can use AI to get a general picture of what’s popular and discover the leading hashtags for audience engagement. A major time-saver!

Jumpstart creative thinking

ChatGPT can also help you overcome the ‘blank page’ dilemma by giving you a starting point for new content or ideas. You could take inspiration from other successful social media marketing campaigns or brands that are doing well on social media in your industry – ChatGPT can find these for you too.

Some other ways ChatGPT can help marketers include:

Writing drafts for social media posts or captions in the style of someone famous (we recommend asking it to write in the style of a Bunnings ad!)

Running competitor analysis on the most popular brands in your industry

Refreshing yourself on which digital-advertising styles are unique to your target market.

While tools such as ChatGPT have got all the press as of late, AI-powered tools have actually been around for a while.

Social media brand health tools like Zavy use AI to help social marketers track and build their brand health and reputation.

Give the team behind Zavy a buzz at hello@zavy.co to learn more, or sign up for a Free Trial on its website to see if it’s for you.