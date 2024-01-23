Ageing Rockers Status Quo Front M&S Ad (And It’s Eerily Similar To Coles’ “Prices Are Down” Work From A Decade Ago)

Anyone with a good memory may recall, British rock band Status Quo famously fronted a campaign for Coles back in 2012 where it reimagined its classic track “Down, deeper and down” to promote the grocer’s famous “prices are down” catchphrase.

The 2012 ad was created by creative agency Big Red agency and despite its cringe worthiness, it was said to be a huge success for Coles in promoting it was cheaper than its rivals.

Fast forward to 2024, and Status Quo are back at it, this time promoting the savings to be had at British grocer M&S Food.

This time around the M&S ad reworks the band’s hit “Rockin’ all Over the World” and amends it to “Savings all Over the Store”.

The M&S campaign launched on social media on 22 January across M&S’s TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.

Below is the new work for M&S that was made by its in-house creative team. Following that is the Coles ad from 2012 featuring the famous big red hand.

There’s certainly no denying the similarities and B&T’s stopping short of labelling it as plagiarism. You decide by watching the two spots below…

And the Coles ad…