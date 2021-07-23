Advertising Industry Mourns Loss Of Icon & Legend Susie Henry

Advertising Industry Mourns Loss Of Icon & Legend Susie Henry
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Susie Henry passed away yesterday, after almost forty years as the iconic and much-loved receptionist for advertising agency Leo Burnett.

Henry was known for her style, humour and her warmth, was a permanent and much-loved fixture as the face of Leo Burnett.

Leo Burnett announced Henry’s passing on Linkedin, the statement read:  “The Australian Advertising community lost an absolute legend yesterday.

“She wasn’t an award-winning creative or a CEO. She was the iconic receptionist at Leo Burnett for almost 40 years. She was a gift.

“They don’t make them like Susie Henry anymore. We’ll have a bucket of wine for you real soon special lady.”

The tribute bought in an outpouring of support and love for Henry, with people sharing their stories of how Henry touched their lives or simply just brightened their day.

Henry joined Leo Burnett in 1985 and, over the years, was the Personal Assistant to the CEO, the Chairman and the CFO, before taking on the significant role of Front of House, which she has been doing with her signature style for the past 11 years.

Last year, her coworkers made a short film ‘‘Don’t Be Ridiculous’ in an attempt to capture the magic that was Susie Henry.

The film featuring Henry’s coworkers and herself, served as a warm tribute to the receptionist. Celebrating her style, her humour and her fabulously decorated apartment.

Melinda Geertz, CEO of Leo Burnett Australia, said: “She is famous without being famous.”

Advertising veteran and Gruen Transfer panellist, Todd Sampson said: “She is one of the most beautiful souls, I’ve ever met.”

Henry, herself said: “I love clothes, I love boys and I mainly love my friends.”

She also added: “To be an individual, I think is terribly important.”

Henry was very much an individual, and over the years became a legend and an icon in the advertising world. Arguably more memorable than some CEOs.

Here at B&T we recommend having not a glass but a bucket of wine in her honour tonight.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Leo Burnett Susie Henry

Latest News

VOZ Shares First Consolidated 7 Report, With Wimbledon The Winner
  • Media

VOZ Shares First Consolidated 7 Report, With Wimbledon The Winner

VOZ – aka Virtual Oz – Australia’s new television measurement system, has finally launched after months (nay, years!) of anticipation. VOZ combines linear TV as well as BVOD (broadcast video on demand) to give a more thorough reflection of viewer habits. Back last year, OzTAM CEO Doug Pfeiffer said “it’s been unclear though to what […]

Professional microphone in radio studio
  • Advertising
  • Media

Podsight’s Benchmark Report Shows Podcast Advertising More Effective Than Other Digital Channels

Podsights has revealed new insights into the effectiveness of advertising in podcasts, tracking global and Australian podcast advertising trends. This is the first Australian report to be published since ARN partnered with Podsights to set the standard for best-in-class podcast advertising measurement. The report includes additional analysis and follows a series of Measurement Masterclasses held for […]

NGEN’s Charity Cup Raises Over 175K For UnLtd Charity Gotcha4Life
  • Campaigns

NGEN’s Charity Cup Raises Over 175K For UnLtd Charity Gotcha4Life

NGEN’s 2021 charity cup has raised over $175,000 for UnLtd charity partner Gotcha4Life. Gotcha4Life is a not-for-profit foundation raising awareness and funding to provide educational workshops and innovative programs that build mental fitness in individuals and communities. While Sydney and Brisbane completed the Charity Cup in June, before Covid restrictions hit, the final leg in […]



Thursday TV Wrap: Will The Olympics Prove The Ticket For Thursday Night Numbers?
  • Media

Thursday TV Wrap: Will The Olympics Prove The Ticket For Thursday Night Numbers?

There was another win for Aus, and for Seven, in last night’s Olympics coverage. The Olyroos beat Argentina in the soccer in a complete shock win, stunning in their first Olympics campaign since 2008. They scored two goals and 627,000 viewers, while Seven’s other Olympic coverage peaked at 464,000. Once the Olympics officially launches on […]

Don’t Double Fault: Late Entries For B&T Awards 2021 Close Monday!
  • Advertising
  • Marketing
  • Media
  • Technology

Don’t Double Fault: Late Entries For B&T Awards 2021 Close Monday!

Didn’t land your first serve? Avoid the embarrassment of a double fault and take another swing at getting your entry in for this year’s B&T Awards. We know many of you would relish the opportunity to take on the industry’s top seeds, so keep the rally going and you could soon be proudly raising a […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
SCA Appoints Scott Muller To New Role Of Head Of Content Insights
  • Media

SCA Appoints Scott Muller To New Role Of Head Of Content Insights

SCA chief content officer Dave Cameron has announced the appointment of respected radio executive Scott Muller to the newly created position of head of content insights.  In the role, Muller will be responsible for executing SCA’s content insight strategy. As a senior advisor, Muller will lead the delivery of research-driven, practical, and relevant insights across […]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA JULY 1, 2018: Entrance to Adobe San Francisco office location in historic Baker and Hamilton warehouse
  • Technology

Adobe Launches Adobe Analytics For Higher Education

Adobe today announced the Adobe Analytics curriculum for education, a global program that supports the future workforce with in-demand data science skills. As part of the next generation of the Adobe Education Exchange, college instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics—the industry-leading customer data analytics platform—for free and get access to course […]



Facebook And Instagram Launch Green And Gold FaceFilters And Profile Frames To Help Aussies Get Into The Olympics Spirit
  • Marketing

Facebook And Instagram Launch Green And Gold FaceFilters And Profile Frames To Help Aussies Get Into The Olympics Spirit

Facebook and Instagram have launched Green and Gold FaceFilters and Profile Frames to drive support for our athletes in Tokyo. Through Facebook and Instagram, fans will have a virtual “front row seat” at this year’s Games. From athlete posts and behind-the-scenes video to product experiences such as FaceFilters and Profile Frames, these exclusive features will […]



Biennale Of Sydney & Cicada Innovations Launch Sustainable Materials Challenge
  • Campaigns

Biennale Of Sydney & Cicada Innovations Launch Sustainable Materials Challenge

Australian tech incubator Cicada Innovations and Biennale of Sydney are launching the ‘New & Sustainable Materials Challenge,’ in an effort to create a more sustainable future. The works of chosen material-makers will be showcased to millions of Biennale audiences, exhibition partners, and exhibition makers globally. The Challenge is open to any Australian and UK startups, […]