Advertising Industry Mourns Loss Of Icon & Legend Susie Henry
Susie Henry passed away yesterday, after almost forty years as the iconic and much-loved receptionist for advertising agency Leo Burnett.
Henry was known for her style, humour and her warmth, was a permanent and much-loved fixture as the face of Leo Burnett.
Leo Burnett announced Henry’s passing on Linkedin, the statement read: “The Australian Advertising community lost an absolute legend yesterday.
“She wasn’t an award-winning creative or a CEO. She was the iconic receptionist at Leo Burnett for almost 40 years. She was a gift.
“They don’t make them like Susie Henry anymore. We’ll have a bucket of wine for you real soon special lady.”
The tribute bought in an outpouring of support and love for Henry, with people sharing their stories of how Henry touched their lives or simply just brightened their day.
Henry joined Leo Burnett in 1985 and, over the years, was the Personal Assistant to the CEO, the Chairman and the CFO, before taking on the significant role of Front of House, which she has been doing with her signature style for the past 11 years.
Last year, her coworkers made a short film ‘‘Don’t Be Ridiculous’ in an attempt to capture the magic that was Susie Henry.
The film featuring Henry’s coworkers and herself, served as a warm tribute to the receptionist. Celebrating her style, her humour and her fabulously decorated apartment.
Melinda Geertz, CEO of Leo Burnett Australia, said: “She is famous without being famous.”
Advertising veteran and Gruen Transfer panellist, Todd Sampson said: “She is one of the most beautiful souls, I’ve ever met.”
Henry, herself said: “I love clothes, I love boys and I mainly love my friends.”
She also added: “To be an individual, I think is terribly important.”
Henry was very much an individual, and over the years became a legend and an icon in the advertising world. Arguably more memorable than some CEOs.
Here at B&T we recommend having not a glass but a bucket of wine in her honour tonight.
