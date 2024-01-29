Accenture Announces New Leadership In New Zealand Aoteoroa

Accenture has appointed Justin Mowday as country managing director for New Zealand, effective March 1, 2024. Justin will join Accenture’s ANZ Executive Committee.

Justin first joined the company in 2021 to lead Accenture Song in New Zealand, the tech-powered creative arm of Accenture. Since then, he has successfully grown Song’s NZ business, established the award-winning Monkeys Aoteoroa brand, and developed Accenture’s strategy and mission in New Zealand.

Prior to joining Accenture Song, Justin was the Group CEO of DDB in New Zealand. During his 30-year career he has helped deliver growth for clients across multiple industries including financial services, retail, consumer goods, automotive and media.

“This appointment affirms our commitment to embracing the substantial opportunities we see in New Zealand. Our promise is to bring the best of our global expertise to our clients, coupled with the strength of a local team who have a deep understanding of the market – its culture and its people,” said Peter Burns, market unit leader at Accenture Australia and New Zealand.

“Justin is a leader who embodies this promise. His 30-year career has given him deep insight into both the private and public sectors in New Zealand and he is already a trusted advisor to many business and government leaders. His background has instilled in him a relentless focus on the customer, and he is committed to driving value for our clients by bringing together data, technology, industry expertise and creativity”.

“Importantly, Justin is a proud Kiwi. He is dedicated to playing a role in helping New Zealand reach its full potential. We look forward to him building on the strong foundation already established by our leadership team in New Zealand as he steps into this new role”.

“What an amazing time to be helping organisations in New Zealand get future-fit. Being able to bring everything that Accenture’s global capabilities has to offer – technology, talent, scale and experience – and then shaping and adding to that with our local firepower in New Zealand is a tremendous opportunity. The depth of talent, the breadth of expertise, the strategic thinking and innovative solutions we bring to the table are truly world-class. I’m excited to begin this new chapter with Accenture and look forward to helping the team deliver on our ambition to help shape the future of Aotearoa,” said Mowday.