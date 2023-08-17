Abbie Chatfield Leaves Hit Network’s Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield

Abbie Chatfield Leaves Hit Network’s Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    After 18 months in the hot seat, Abbie Chatfield and the Hit Network have announced that Chatfield will step down as host of Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, across the Hit Network.

    The Cannes in Cairns speaker joined the Hit Network’s evening show in January 2022 and has since been joined by Hit’s Jimmy and Nath on the show. During her time on the show, Chatfield championed Aussie musicians with the ‘Australian Made’ segment on Hot Nights, with live interviews and performances from Peking Duk, Sycco, Lucy Lucy, Mia Wray, Tuppaware Party, Betty Taylor, and Hope D among others.

    Chatfield will remain with SCA and concentrate on her successful podcast, It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield on LiSTNR, which attracted more than 220,000 listeners and jumped four places on the All Australian Podcast Ranker in July.

    Commenting on her decision, Chatfield said: “I’ve made the difficult decision to move away from radio for now. I have decided I want my focus to be on my podcast, It’s A Lot and other television opportunities rather than remaining on air in a daily capacity on Hot Nights. I am looking forward to continuing my relationship with LiSTNR into the future.”

    SCA chief content officer, Dave Cameron, said: “For personal reasons, Abbie Chatfield has made the decision to step away from Hot Nights, her national radio show on the Hit Network. Abbie’s last show will be today.

    “We are pleased to say that Abbie will remain with SCA, and we look forward to continuing to support the ongoing growth of her extraordinarily successful podcast, It’s a Lot with Abbie Chatfield, published on LiSTNR.”

    An announcement regarding the Hit Network’s evening show will be made soon.

     

