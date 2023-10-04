“A No Vote Means No Progress!” Clems Unveils Next Instalment For The Yes23 Campaign

Clemenger BBDO has followed up its official campaign launch work for the Yes vote in the Voice Referendum with a powerful integrated campaign of national TV, press, OOH, radio, digital and social media for Yes23.

The campaign sends a strong message to all Australians and highlights indisputable facts that are acknowledged by the Australian people but have become lost in the debate.

Airing from this Monday 2 October leading up to the referendum on Saturday 14 October, the work was created to bring home the message of what is at stake for Australia and to make “no” accountable, using the line: “A no vote means no progress.”

Yes 23 campaign director Dean Parkin said it was important to highlight to Australians the facts about the differences in outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

“This advertisement simply points out that many Indigenous Australians live with entrenched disadvantaged when it comes to outcomes in health, education and employment,” Parkin said.

“A Yes vote is a once in a generation opportunity to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians. A No vote will mean no progress.”

Clemenger BBDO CEO Dani Bassil said: “Let’s be clear. We are about playing an active role to help win this referendum. As part of that we have been working on different ways to inform, engage and debunk. We are not mucking around. This has only been possible with the incredible minds, collaboration and energy of our Yes23 agency team, our partners, consultants and the Yes23 organisation.”

The yes campaign resulted from the Uluru Statement From the Heart, which was a call by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for real and practical change in Australia by establishing a Voice in Australia’s 122 year-old constitution. This came about at the 2017 First Nations National Constitutional Convention at Uluru, when Indigenous delegates from a cross section of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples from around Australia came together and adopted the ‘Uluru Statement from the Heart’ with a standing ovation.

