A Chap In A Bain-Marie Of Baked Beans? These Ads For UK Retailer Currys Are Too Good!
British discount electronics and white goods retailer Currys is promoting its discounted laptops to students returning to university after their summer break in three riotous new spots.

Called “New term”, the spots are the work of esteemed London creative agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and show Currys staffers going above the call of duty to deliver best-priced laptops.

Without a doubt the highlight is one employee delivering his sales pitch from a bain-marie of baked beans. Dead pan, the chap declares, “Hmmm, bean Jacuzzi!” Nutty stuff! Have a laugh below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

