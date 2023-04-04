Wunderman Thompson Says AI Is Just Another Excuse For A KitKat

KitKat has championed breaks for more than 65 years. So, in 2023, as AI becomes increasingly open to everyone, they recognised a perfect opportunity to take their own advice and let generative AI take the lead on their latest campaign so they could have a break.

Some pretty generic briefs like: ‘Write a KitKat ad the way Gen Z speaks’, ‘Write a KitKat ad about gamers’ and ‘Write a KitKat ad about the latest trends’ generated some half-decent scripts. Those scripts were used to prompt an image generator, resulting in some ‘almost ok’ images. And an AI voice was fine too. The results weren’t perfect, but it meant the fingers everyone needed to lift were mainly chocolate ones.

João Braga, chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson, said: “AI is revolutionising our industry and beyond, but the reality is not every brand has something relevant (or fun) to say on that space. KitKat has breaks, and AI gives us more of those. So, we thought we’d have a crack at it ourselves and poke some fun at AI – while we can.”

Melanie Chen, Nestle Head of marketing confectionary, added: “We’re all for creating more opportunities to ‘have a break’, so when Wunderman Thompson asked us if we could let AI generate our next round of advertising content, we couldn’t pass it up. I think we all agree from the outcomes, AI won’t replace jobs in our industry any time soon without some real watch outs.”

The campaign is now live with 30’, 15’ and 6’ social and digital video, and 30’ audio and podcasts.

