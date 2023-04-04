Wunderman Thompson Says AI Is Just Another Excuse For A KitKat

Wunderman Thompson Says AI Is Just Another Excuse For A KitKat
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



KitKat has championed breaks for more than 65 years. So, in 2023, as AI becomes increasingly open to everyone, they recognised a perfect opportunity to take their own advice and let generative AI take the lead on their latest campaign so they could have a break.

Some pretty generic briefs like: ‘Write a KitKat ad the way Gen Z speaks’, ‘Write a KitKat ad about gamers’ and ‘Write a KitKat ad about the latest trends’ generated some half-decent scripts. Those scripts were used to prompt an image generator, resulting in some ‘almost ok’ images. And an AI voice was fine too. The results weren’t perfect, but it meant the fingers everyone needed to lift were mainly chocolate ones.

João Braga, chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson, said: “AI is revolutionising our industry and beyond, but the reality is not every brand has something relevant (or fun) to say on that space. KitKat has breaks, and AI gives us more of those. So, we thought we’d have a crack at it ourselves and poke some fun at AI – while we can.”

Melanie Chen, Nestle Head of marketing confectionary, added: “We’re all for creating more opportunities to ‘have a break’, so when Wunderman Thompson asked us if we could let AI generate our next round of advertising content, we couldn’t pass it up. I think we all agree from the outcomes, AI won’t replace jobs in our industry any time soon without some real watch outs.”

The campaign is now live with 30’, 15’ and 6’ social and digital video, and 30’ audio and podcasts.

CREDITS

Nestle, KitKat

Vice President – Global Category Lead KITKAT: Chris O’Donnell

Head of Marketing Confectionary: Melanie Chen

Senior Marketing Manager (Chocolate): Shannon Wright

Senior Brand Manager (KitKat): Monique Ellis

Wunderman Thompson Perth

Chief Creative Officer: Joao Braga

Chief Strategy Officer: Mel Wiese

General Manager: Annabelle Barnum

Creative Director: Steven Hey

Creative Director: Simon Koay

Group Account Director: Samantha Scheidler

Account Manager: Francesca Brown

Senior Producer: Siobhan Crawley

Editor: Alex Barnett 

Media Agency

UM

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

kitkat Wunderman Thompson

Latest News

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing
  • Opinion

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing

Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. Here’s Aitken’s top tips for when your innovation ideas turn from fab to flop… Innovation programs are often unsuccessful. Even though the intent is there, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience
  • Technology

Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience

Supercars has appointed DDB Group’s Tribal to deliver a martech and digital transformation that will turbo-charge Supercars fans’ experience both in Australia and globally. As part of a competitive pitch process, Tribal DDB proposed a transformation which will see the brand deliver a data-rich experience for fans, bringing them closer than ever to their favourite […]

Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV
  • Advertising

Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV

Sportsbet’s CEO, Barni Evans (pictured), said that a balance needed to be struck when it came to regulations on gambling adverts on free-to-air TV. “We acknowledge there is community sentiment on the volume of advertising,” Evans told the Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs’ inquiry into gambling advertising. A recent study from the […]

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
  • Media

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director

Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]

These hiding spots are so easy
  • Marketing

28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research

According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts. Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, […]

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX
  • Media

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX

Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To has distanced itself from shareholder BWX, the house of natural brands on the brink of collapse today.  After suffering a staggering statutory loss of $335 million in FY22, BWX has been attempting to refinance its loans with Commonwealth Bank since November. Commonwealth’s agreement to not act on loan breaches […]

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales
  • Media

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales

The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region. Tod’s role ensures maximum impact […]

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio
  • Opinion

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio

Chris Taylor gives bona fide advice for ABC Radio's woes. As a heads up if you were expecting a laugh over bona fide.