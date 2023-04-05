72andSunny Strengthens Design & Strategy Teams With New Hires

72andSunny have strengthened its team in ANZ with new senior hires in their strategy and design teams.

Shelley Mitchell joins as design director. She is highly awarded with a track record of excellence in the world of art direction, photography, film, experiential, branding, campaign development and content creation.

Mitchell moved to New York in 1999 to develop her talent for art direction, typography, and distinctive image-making. She’s worked extensively with strong and creatively innovative fashion, tech, beauty, culture and lifestyle brands including Paul Smith, Gap, John Varvatos, Bobbi Brown, Revlon, Microsoft, MTV, Björk, Childish Gambino, MASS MoCA and rag & bone.

Shadi-Sade Sarreshtehdarzadeh joins as a strategy director. She’s spent the last 12 years in London working at leading strategic shops including BBH, VCCP and Ogilvy, as well as a stint in-house at the BBC, working with commissioners on programming.

Sarreshtehdarzadeh’s experience spans a wide variety of channels & disciplines – Brand, ATL, CRM, DM, Social, Digital, Content, Experiential, Branding, and Research (quant, qual, semiotics). And brands, including O2, Vodafone, Kimberley Clarke, Axe/Lynx, Audi, Dulux, Barclays and The Guardian. She is passionate about social change, particularly in regards to mental health, and has written about the subject for the Guardian and the Huffington Post.

Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Shelley and Shadi to our team, and looking forward to learning from their experience. Also stoked to continue to build on our senior model – at 72andSunny we have a flat structure with experienced practitioners like Shadi and Shelley working directly on briefs, in close collaboration with our client partners”

Luke Martin, ECD, 72andSunny ANZ, added: “Stoked to have these two superstars joining the team. Both have a crazy amount of experience locally and globally, which we highly value. Experience across different markets, provides different perspectives, the more perspectives the stronger the output.”