72andSunny Strengthens Design & Strategy Teams With New Hires

72andSunny Strengthens Design & Strategy Teams With New Hires
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



72andSunny have strengthened its team in ANZ with new senior hires in their strategy and design teams.

Shelley Mitchell joins as design director. She is highly awarded with a track record of excellence in the world of art direction, photography, film, experiential, branding, campaign development and content creation.

Mitchell moved to New York in 1999 to develop her talent for art direction, typography, and distinctive image-making. She’s worked extensively with strong and creatively innovative fashion, tech, beauty, culture and lifestyle brands including Paul Smith, Gap, John Varvatos, Bobbi Brown, Revlon, Microsoft, MTV, Björk, Childish Gambino, MASS MoCA and rag & bone.

Shelley Mitchell & Shadi Sarreshtehdarzadeh

Shadi-Sade Sarreshtehdarzadeh joins as a strategy director. She’s spent the last 12 years in London working at leading strategic shops including BBH, VCCP and Ogilvy, as well as a stint in-house at the BBC, working with commissioners on programming. 

Sarreshtehdarzadeh’s experience spans a wide variety of channels & disciplines – Brand, ATL, CRM, DM, Social, Digital, Content, Experiential, Branding, and Research (quant, qual, semiotics). And brands, including O2, Vodafone, Kimberley Clarke, Axe/Lynx, Audi, Dulux, Barclays and The Guardian. She is passionate about social change, particularly in regards to mental health, and has written about the subject for the Guardian and the Huffington Post. 

Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Shelley and Shadi to our team, and looking forward to learning from their experience. Also stoked to continue to build on our senior model – at 72andSunny we have a flat structure with experienced practitioners like Shadi and Shelley working directly on briefs, in close collaboration with our client partners”

Luke Martin, ECD, 72andSunny ANZ, added: “Stoked to have these two superstars joining the team. Both have a crazy amount of experience locally and globally, which we highly value.  Experience across different markets, provides different perspectives, the more perspectives the stronger the output.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

72andSunny

Latest News

Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital
  • Technology

Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital

Havas has acquired a majority stake in the award-winning media performance and data analytics agency Noise Digital. The acquisition brings one of Canada’s largest & advanced performance, data & analytics agency groups to Havas Media Group. Noise Digital will maintain its brand and integrate into Havas Media Group (HMG) North America under the leadership of […]

Seven, Arnott’s, Telstra CMOs & Lisa Ronson Announced As MFA Awards Signature Judges
  • Marketing

Seven, Arnott’s, Telstra CMOs & Lisa Ronson Announced As MFA Awards Signature Judges

The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has introduced Signature Judges, a new tier of judges for its 2023 Awards, with seven senior marketers joining the panels. The seven big-name judges are: Brent Smart, chief marketing officer, Telstra Jenni Dill, chief marketing officer, Arnott’s Lisa Ronson, adjunct profession, Deakin Business School & former CMO, Coles Martin […]

Pet Circle’s CMO Jon Wild Says Linear TV Is “Inflexible”
  • Media

Pet Circle’s CMO Jon Wild Says Linear TV Is “Inflexible”

Speaking at “The Future Of TV Advertising” event in Sydney yesterday, Pet Circle CMO Jon Wild criticised linear TV for being inflexible and slow in providing marketers with feedback data.  Wild, who heads marketing for online pet food retailer Pet Circle, was speaking on the panel “What CMOs need from TV today to drive effectiveness”. […]

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
  • Media

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director

Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]